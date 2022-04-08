United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly lays eggs in Melbourne park, police are investigating

Police are investigating after inciting United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly during a rally in a park in Melbourne’s inner south east.

In footage posted online, Mr Kelly can be seen sitting in Faulkner Park in South Yarra after a woman walks past him and cracks an egg on his head.

In the footage, which ABC has chosen to publish unaudited, the attacker yells at Mr. Kelly and he replies “You are a disgrace”.

Police said it is believed that two women were involved in the attack on the 58-year-old MP.

Police said in a statement that an eyewitness on a bike…