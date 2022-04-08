United Australia Party leader Craig Kelly lays eggs in Melbourne Park

A video posted on social media shows a woman cracking an egg on Mr Kelly’s head while he sits with supporters at Faulkner Park in South Yarra.

The UAP leader told the woman that she was an “insult to democracy” and said she should go to jail.



read more

Victoria Police has issued a statement saying it is investigating reports that a 58-year-old man was assaulted around 1.25 pm on Friday.

Police believe that two women were involved in the egg breaking incident.

Police say Mr Kelly was not injured.

But it is alleged that a male cyclist was injured after the car in which the women were traveling.

Officials are yet to identify the people involved in the incident.