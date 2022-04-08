United States of America: Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson, the first African-American on the Supreme Court?

Young Ketanji’s youth is brilliant. From high school, she shone in eloquence competitions and stood out for her good academic preoccupations at Palmetto High School in Miami, which also saw Amazon’s Sulfurous founder Jeff Bezos.

Beyond her father’s retreat, the law marked her as soon as she reached a majority. In 1989, when she was 19, one of her uncles, Thomas Brown, received a life sentence after being arrested with 14 kilos of cocaine. This heavy penalty is due to a very repressive law of the time that, when a defendant committed three offenses against the laws on narcotics, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment.

Thomas Brown will be released in 2016 like 78 other prisoners in his case, while Barack Obama is the head of state. But Ketanji Brown Jackson’s uncle died shortly after his release. Good…