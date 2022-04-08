United Union: Why the Police Raid the Trade Union Headquarters – Fraud Investigation Explained

Unite the Union is headquartered in Holborn, central London (Image: Getty Images)

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter I newspaper cut off noise

But Unite faces a major crisis after a police raid as part of a criminal investigation.

So what exactly are the police investigating into the trade union – and what has it said about the raid?

Here’s what you need to know.

Unite the Union was a major supporter of Jeremy Corbyn, with its Secretary General Len McCluskey (right) helping to push Labor to the left (Image: Getty Images)

What is United Union?

Unite is the second largest trade union in the UK – after Unison – with over 1.2 million members in sectors including construction, logistics, construction and transport.