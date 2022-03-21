Unity: the engine is eye-popping with a stunning technical demo

Almost two years ago, Epic introduced the Unreal Engine 5 to unveil to the world the technologies that would see the light of day on next-gen consoles. Today, it’s Unity’s turn to flatter our retinas with a particularly stunning technical demo.

Ever more realistic faces

In early 2020, Epic Games unveiled Unreal Engine 5, an update to their in-house engine, to show what will be capable of next-gen machines. A few months later, in February 2021, the engine unveils an additional creative tool, called MetaHuman Creator, which allows you to design realistic faces in record time. Today, it’s the turn of the Unity engine to tackle the faces by unveiling a successful technical demo (available below).

As you can see, this new video, entitled Enemies, reminds us how the Unity engine makes it possible to create realistic structures, but also and above all faces modeled with the greatest care.

Enemies exemplifies the power and capabilities of the Unity platform for creating high-end, visually engaging content – ​​empowering any creative team to fully realize their vision. Our real-time 3D (RT3D) technology is constantly evolving to meet creators’ ever-increasing expectations for visual quality and realism. Unity

New technologies in detail

This feat, which builds heavily on the work done for The Heretic (the engine’s first realistic digital human), we owe it to the arrival of several new technologies, starting with the addition of a better “Pipeline 4D” which makes it possible to improve the rendering of the skin thanks to the GPU (graphics processor) of the machines, to design eyes more realistic and to have a real-time simulation of blood flow and wrinkles, just that.

Thanks to Screen Space Global Illumination (SSGI) and ray-tracing, the engine also highlights the quality of the textures thanks to the implementation of realistic lights which are reflected in real time on all the roughness of the faces. Also note that NVIDIA’s DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology is used in this video to display a rendering in 4K, while this is not its native resolution. The goal here is to run greedy proposals while saving significant resources.

The latest surprise was developed by Unity’s R&D team. Named Hair, this new proposal, as its name suggests, allows you to design realistic hair movements. Here, all the locks of hair are independent in order to make the whole thing more believable.

Note that this technical demo will be presented on the Unity booth at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) from March 23 to 25. Everything will then be accessible to all budding developers during the second quarter of 2022.

