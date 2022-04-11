Unknown ABVP members booked, university warns students

The Delhi-based Jawaharlal Nehru University is back in the news for the recent clash between two students groups on the eve of Ram Navami. It was reported that eating meat during the festival was the prime cause of contention. Now, the Delhi Police on has booked unknown ABVP members and the institute’s administration stepped in to curtail the tension by warning students against disrupting peace and harmony.

