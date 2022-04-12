Unprecedented international action against Kinahan crime group as US sanctions

Irish, American and British law enforcement has launched a major joint action against the Kinahan Cartel for thwarting its criminal and financial international operations.

The action, which is unprecedented, coincided with the release of the most specific public information about cartel members, including their addresses and the numbers of their passports, both real and fake.

The Kinhans – Christie Snr., Daniel and Christopher Jr. – were named last night by the US Treasury Department as being at the helm of a criminal network, and sanctions have been imposed against them.