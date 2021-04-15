ENTERTAINMENT

Unseen clip of Honey Singh’s college goes viral, Mast Western dance with Kathak

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Celebrities’ childhood pictures and movies have a unique craze within the followers. On many events Sylabs maintain sharing all of this on their social media. Many occasions his followers discover fascinating reminiscences related to him. Now a clip of rapper Honey Singh’s school days is getting viral. Footage of this occasion is seen. On this, Honey Singh has additionally been seen dancing with Internet hosting.

You’ll miss school days by watching the clip

On this video, Honey Singh is trying fairly cute. He speaks with Mike, it’s too late to announce everybody’s identify repeatedly. If another person desires to return then come. These whose names have been introduced have gone out, whose identify was skipped, if they’ve come again and wish to take part, then please come or else we are going to finalize the outcome from this. After this, Honey Singh is seen dancing.

Bang after the break

Rapper Honey Singh has seen many ups and downs in his life. Honey Singh, who grew to become an in a single day star with songs like Sharabi, English Beat and Lungi Dance, was thought-about the face of Punjabi pop within the yr 2000. Even at present, there isn’t a scarcity of his fan following. Within the yr 2016-17, he was away from Lime Mild. In keeping with experiences, he had bipolar and was hooked on alcohol. Nevertheless, after beating all of them, they cameback. His newest songs like ‘Makhna’, ‘First Kiss’ and ‘Shor Machega’ have come on individuals’s tongues and are the satisfaction of the events.

Neha Kakkar’s previous video goes viral, acknowledges Tony cheering behind sisters in Jagratte?

Related Items:

Most Popular

Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
16
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
16
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
12
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
12
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
10
ENTERTAINMENT

After recovering from Corona, Akshay Kumar did the first tweet, see how people are doing comments
DA Image DA Image
10
LATEST

IPL 2021 RR vs PBKS: Arguments over Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson not taking singles, know who said what from Kumar Sangakkara to Sanjay Manjrekar

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top