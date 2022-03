Clemson University assistant professor of biological sciences Matthew Kosky led a team of researchers who studied and responded to Argentine flowers – a member of the rose family commonly known as silverweed – to learn that How do petals contain pigments that are visible only in the ultraviolet spectrum. integral part in the plasticity of the plant. credit: Matthew Kosick

You can’t see it, but different substances in flower petals create “bulls-eye” for pollinating insects, according to a Clemson University scientist whose research sheds light on chemical changes in flowers that Helps them respond to environmental changes, including climate change, that may threaten their existence. ,