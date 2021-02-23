Unseen Pitch: Balayya as Bhishma – TheMiracleTech

Here is the picture of Nandamuri Balakrishna as Bhishma Pitamah. On the auspicious occasion of Esh Bhishma Ekadashi, pictures of Balya as the iconic Bhishmacharya have been shared from NTR: Kathanayakudu (NTR Biopic). These are unseen and unpublished photographs of Balya from the film.

Nandamuri Balakrishna said on the occasion, “‘Bhishma’ is one of my favorite roles. My father NTR Garu played the role of ‘Bhishma’, who was more than his age at the time and impressed the audience with his impeccable performance.” “

“I love the film and the character of Bhishma”. So we shot some scenes on ‘Bhishma’ in the movie ‘NTR Kathanayakudu’. I played the role of Bhishmacharya. But, due to length issues, we have to trim those scenes from the final cut. Today on the occasion of Bhishma Ekadashi, I wanted to share those pictures with my fans and audience, ”said Balya.

