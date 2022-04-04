Unstable and rainy Sunday: Weather will continue like this in La Platas

La Plata is forecast to have variable clouds for this Sunday, the possibility of isolated storms and instability for most of the day. according to him National Meteorological ServiceIt can rain in the morning and afternoon.

Things will start to improve by the night Minimum 13° and Maximum 20°, It is expected at the beginning of the week Significant drop in temperature, which is 6° and 23° on Monday. will be betweenClear sky and no chance of rain.

The weather will be good during Tuesday, it will be partly cloudy and The maximum that will reach 25 °C, The situation will remain the same on Wednesday, although the presence of clouds and…