Unusual rules at Cork and Dublin airports that can lead to fines for breaking

More and more people are disembarking at Ireland’s airports as the country finally opens up and the sunny weather begins.

Along with this have come long queues, with recent reports that Dublin is seeing insane wait times of up to four hours for some people.

Thankfully that’s not the case in Cork where they recently launched their fabulous summer schedule, while many others are moving out to Shannon and Knock.

But many people may not know that there are a long list of rules when visiting an Irish airport, and breaking them can result in passengers being fined on the spot or even appearing in court.

So we’ve taken a look at Ireland’s airport bylaws and picked out some of the more unusual requirements.

feed the birds

Yes. Feeding birds is prohibited at an airport, and there are good reasons…