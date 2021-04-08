UP Board 12th Time Table 2021: Detailed Revised Schedule & Shift Timing Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

UP Board 12th Datesheet 2021

The revised datesheet for UP Board Inter Exam 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate Board examination will be commenced from May 08, this year. Previously the UP Board Exam 2021 for Class 12th was scheduled to be commenced from April 24, 2021 with the paper of Hindi.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The UPMSP is conducting the UP Board 12th Exams 2021 in two shifts. The first shift will begin in the morning session from 08:00 AM to 11:15 AM. The second shift exam will be held in the afternoon session from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM. The students who have to appear for the exam can check the detailed schedule provided below.

Date Morning Shift (8:00 am – 11:15 am) Evening Shift (2:00 pm- 5:15 pm) May 8, 2021 — No, General No. May 10, 2021 Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream) May 11, 2021 Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy May 12, 2021 Military science Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence May 13, 2021 Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala Economics and Commercial Geography May 17, 2021 Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper) Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics May 18, 2021 Pali, Arabs, Farsi English May 19, 2021 Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper) Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology May 20, 2021 Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics Chemistry, History May 21, 2021 Industrial organization Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science May 22, 2021 Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic Biology, Mathematics May 24, 2021 Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper) Sociology May 25, 2021 Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section) Physics, Economics May 27, 2021 Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper) Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry May 28, 2021 Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper) Political Science

The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations have been delayed due to the UP Panchayat Elections scheduled in the month of April 2021. The elections for UP Panchayat is expected to be concluded by 30th April. While the results of the same are expected to be declared by 2nd May 2021.

As many as 56 lakh students have been registered for the UP Board Exam 2021. A total of 29,94,312 students have been registered for UP Board Class 10th exams. While a total of 26,09,501 students will appear for UPMSP Class 12 exams this year.