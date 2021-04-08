LATEST

UP Board 12th Time Table 2021: Detailed Revised Schedule & Shift Timing Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
UP Board 12th Time Table 2021: Detailed Revised Schedule & Shift Timing Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews
UP Board 12th Time Table 2021: Detailed Revised Schedule & Shift Timing Here

UP Board 12th Datesheet 2021
– PC : My Result Plus

The revised datesheet for UP Board Inter Exam 2021 has been released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). As per the revised schedule, the Intermediate Board examination will be commenced from May 08, this year. Previously the UP Board Exam 2021 for Class 12th was scheduled to be commenced from April 24, 2021 with the paper of Hindi.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, The UPMSP is conducting the UP Board 12th Exams 2021 in two shifts. The first shift will begin in the morning session from 08:00 AM to 11:15 AM. The second shift exam will be held in the afternoon session from 02:00 PM to 05:15 PM. The students who have to appear for the exam can check the detailed schedule provided below.

Date

Morning Shift (8:00 am – 11:15 am)

Evening Shift (2:00 pm- 5:15 pm)

May 8, 2021

No, General No.

May 10, 2021

Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance

Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream)

May 11, 2021

Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy

May 12, 2021

Military science

Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence

May 13, 2021

Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala

Economics and Commercial Geography

May 17, 2021

Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)

Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics

May 18, 2021

Pali, Arabs, Farsi

English

May 19, 2021

Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)

Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology

May 20, 2021

Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics

Chemistry, History

May 21, 2021

Industrial organization

Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science

May 22, 2021

Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic

Biology, Mathematics

May 24, 2021

Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)

Sociology

May 25, 2021

Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section)

Physics, Economics

May 27, 2021

Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)

Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry

May 28, 2021

Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)

Political Science

The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations have been delayed due to the UP Panchayat Elections scheduled in the month of April 2021. The elections for UP Panchayat is expected to be concluded by 30th April. While the results of the same are expected to be declared by 2nd May 2021.

As many as 56 lakh students have been registered for the UP Board Exam 2021. A total of 29,94,312 students have been registered for UP Board Class 10th exams. While a total of 26,09,501 students will appear for UPMSP Class 12 exams this year.

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
747
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
745
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
745
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
732
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
721
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
719
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
677
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
637
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
602
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
597
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top