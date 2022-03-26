UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces first decision of second term, free ration scheme extended by 3 months

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday announced to extend the free ration scheme in the state by three months to June 30, 2022.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath held a press conference on Saturday.
During the first meeting of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Saturday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that it was decided to extend the free ration scheme in the state for three months till June 30, 2022. This is his first decision after taking oath as the chief minister for a second term on Friday.
“We have decided to expand …