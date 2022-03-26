UP CM Yogi Adityanath holds introductory meeting with new ministers

Hours after taking oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath held an introductory meeting with his new ministers at the Lok Bhavan here on Friday.

A senior government official said Adityanath is likely to meet his cabinet members on Saturday.







“In this introductory meeting, the Chief Minister thanked the people of the state for believing in nationalism, security, good governance and development,” the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

He also said that serving the people…