UP DElEd BTC 2015 Fourth Semester Result Declared, Here’s Direct Link- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

UP DElEd BTC Result

The result for the UP D.El.Ed 2018, BTC 2015 4th semester Result has been declared by the Exam Regulatory Authority, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. All those candidates who have appeared for the UP DElEd Fourth Semester exam can visit the official website and check the result online.

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) fourth-semester result is available online on the official website i.e. btcexam.in. Candidates need to log onto the result section of the UP BTC Exam Portal to access the result and download the scorecard. Direct Link to check the UP DElEd BTC 2015 4th Semester Result mentioned below.

UP DElEd BTC 2015 4th Semester Result – Direct Link

UP DElEd BTC 2015 4thSemester Result: How to check online?

Candidates can follow the step-wise guide provided below to check their UP DElEd BTC 4th Semester results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. bctexam.in

Step 2: Find and click on Link for ‘D.El.Ed 2018, BTC 2015 4th semester Result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page with result checking window

Step 4: Input Exam Roll Number, Date of Birth and Security Captcha

Step 5: Verify and Submit the Information on the Website

Step 6: Your Result Marksheet / Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Download the scorecard or take a printout for future reference.