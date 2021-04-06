LATEST

UP Govt Should Consider Vaccination For All, Imposition Of A Night Curfew: Allahabad HC – Tech Kashif

File image of the Allahabad High Court.

As the coronavirus is once again spreading rapidly in Uttar Pradesh, the Allahabad High Court has directed the state government to make wearing of masks compulsory and consider imposing a night curfew. The court said that the government has taken the steps to stop the second wave of Covid-19 but its directives are not being followed properly. Along with this, the high court also appealed to the people of the state to fulfill their responsibilities and follow the guidelines on Covid-19. The court has directed all the district magistrates to strictly impose the restrictions.

This order was given by a division bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddharth Verma while hearing a PIL in a coronavirus case. The court has asked the state government to control the crowd in late evening celebrations and consider imposing a night curfew. The court further directed the authorities to maintain the availability of masks and sanitiser and also ensure proper disposal after use.

The court has directed all district administration officials, including the police, to compulsorily implement wearing of masks in public. The DGP should prepare and implement an action plan. The court said that the district and police administration should not let crowds gather anywhere, not even for filing nominations and campaigning for panchayat elections.

The court has directed the government to consider vaccinating all citizens and initiating a door-to-door innoculation programme. The court also said that all high school-intermediate students should be tested. The next hearing of the petition will be held on April 8 through video conferencing.

