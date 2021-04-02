UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card 2021 UPJN Junior Engineer / AE Call Letter – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card 2021 Download Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer / Assistant Engineer Exam Call Letter Admit Card 2021 Download UP Jal Nigam JE / AE Written Exam Hall Ticket 2021 Check UPJN AE/JE Exam Date UP Jal Nigam AE JE Call Letter 2021 UPJN AE JE Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering Exam Call Letter Date 2021 Latest Updates

Latest Updated on 31.March.2021 :– UP Jal Nigam will soon Release the Admit Card for Junior Engineer & Assistant Engineer Post. The Written Exam will Be conduct in the Upcoming Month. You can download their Call Letter / Admit Card from the link given below…

About Recruitment :-

UP Jal Nigam has Recently Started Online Application Process for 642 Junior engineers ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) & 98 Posts Of Assistant Engineer ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) Posts. Many Eligible Candidates filled their application forms for these posts. The Process of Submitting online application form is started from –/–/2021 & Conducted till the date of –/–/2021. In this Article, We are providing you All the Details About Call Letter / Admit Card / Exam Date for UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer & Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021. Candidates can check more details about the recruitment is provided below.

Origination Name Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam Name of Post Junior Engineer / Assistant Engineer Trade Civil, Electrical & Mechanical No. of Vacancy 750 posts Selection Process Written Examinatiom Exam Date –/–/2021 Admit Card Status Available Soon

About UP Jal Nigam Examination :-

Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam will soon conduct the Written Exam for the Posts of Junior Engineer/Assistant Engineer Post. Candidates who applied for these posts are now waiting for the Exam Dates so that they can prepare for their exam accordingly. There are many candidates who are Searching and Enquiring about the Exam Dates from Various Sources. Exam Dates will be released soon on the official website of UP Jan Nigam (UPJN). Candidates can check more about the Exam Dates from the Official Website of UPJN, or they can check the same from below.

UPJN JE / AE Exam Date: Announced Later

About UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Admit Card :-

UP Jal Nigam Assistant Engineer Exam Admit Cards will be Available Soon. After Admit Card Download, Candidates can attend their Junior Engineer / Assistant Engineer CBT Examination 2021. Candidates Will Have need to Carry valid ID Proof to Attempt their Online Examination. Link to Download Jal Nigam Admit Card will be placed on the Official website of UP Jal Nigam(https://jn.upsdc.gov.in/). You can also get Latest Updates regarding Junior Engineer Admit Card from our Leading Web Portal (Jobriya.in).

Download UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card :- Available Soon

Note : Aspirants, Be Ready with your credentials to Download UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Exam Admit Card 2021. After Downloading of Admit Card, take a Print Out/ Retain a Hard Copy. Attend your Exam with Valid ID Proof.

How To Download UP Jal Nigam Admit Card :-

Candidates visit the official website of UP Jal Nigam. Open the Notification for related post displayed on screen. Now Find the “Download Admit Card” Option. Now Here You Will Get the Download Admit Card Option. Login with provisional id & password. Click on Download Admit Card option Submit. Download and Print the Admit Card for future References.

About UP Jal Nigam JE Exam Pattern: –

Exam Pattern for UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer is as Follows :-

Total 80 Questions will be asked in Junior Engineer & Assistant Engineer Exam. Time Duration for Assistant Engineer Exam 120 Minutes (02 Hour). All the questions will be set in SI units. Each Question will carry one mark and there will be No Negative Marking. Question Paper will be available in both Hindi & English Language.

Name of Topic/ Subject Total Marks General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Marks General Awareness 15 Marks From Technical Subjects of Civil, Electrical & Mechanical,

Computer Science, Electronics &

Communication. 50 Marks

Click Here to Check UP Jal Nigam JE Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021

Selection Process :-

Selection to the Junior Engineer/ Assistant Engineer Post based on Computer Based Examination. Candidates who Qualify CBT, They Called for Next Recruitment Process. Cut Off Marks for Written Exam based on 80 Marks. Merit List will draw based on Written Exam Marks to call candidates for Further process. So Merit will draw from Total 100 Marks for Final Selection.

Final Words :-

Candidates Should be in touch with this page & Connected With the Official Website to get Information about UPJN. All Updates Regarding this exam will be available on our website (https://www.jobriya.in). Bookmark our website & Visit Regularly for Updates regarding Exam

Important Link Area for UPJN JE Admit Card :

