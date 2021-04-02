LATEST

UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card 2021 UPJN Junior Engineer / AE Call Letter – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card 2021 UPJN Junior Engineer / AE Call Letter

UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card 2021 Download Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer / Assistant Engineer Exam Call Letter Admit Card 2021 Download UP Jal Nigam JE / AE Written Exam Hall Ticket 2021 Check UPJN AE/JE Exam Date UP Jal Nigam AE JE Call Letter 2021 UPJN AE JE Civil, Mechanical, Electrical Engineering Exam Call Letter Date 2021 Latest Updates

Contents hide
1 UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card 2021
2 About Recruitment :-
3 About UP Jal Nigam Examination :-
4 About UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Admit Card :-
4.1 How To Download UP Jal Nigam Admit Card :-
5 About UP Jal Nigam JE Exam Pattern: –
6 Selection Process :-
7 Important Link Area for UPRVUNL JE Admit Card :
8 FAQ (Frequently Asked Question)

UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card 2021

UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card 2021 UPJN Junior Engineer / AE Call Letter
UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card 2021 UPJN Junior Engineer / AE Call Letter

Latest Updated on 31.March.2021 : UP Jal Nigam will soon Release the Admit Card for Junior Engineer & Assistant Engineer Post. The Written Exam will Be conduct in the Upcoming Month. You can download their Call Letter / Admit Card from the link given below…

About Recruitment :-

UP Jal Nigam has Recently Started Online Application Process for 642 Junior engineers ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) & 98 Posts Of Assistant Engineer ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) Posts. Many Eligible Candidates filled their application forms for these posts. The Process of Submitting online application form is started from –/–/2021 & Conducted till the date of –/–/2021. In this Article, We are providing you All the Details About Call Letter / Admit Card / Exam Date for UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer & Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021. Candidates can check more details about the recruitment is provided below.

Origination Name Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam
Name of Post Junior Engineer / Assistant Engineer
Trade Civil, Electrical & Mechanical
No. of Vacancy 750 posts
Selection Process Written Examinatiom
Exam Date –/–/2021
Admit Card Status Available Soon

About UP Jal Nigam Examination :-

Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam will soon conduct the Written Exam for the Posts of Junior Engineer/Assistant Engineer Post. Candidates who applied for these posts are now waiting for the Exam Dates so that they can prepare for their exam accordingly. There are many candidates who are Searching and Enquiring about the Exam Dates from Various Sources. Exam Dates will be released soon on the official website of UP Jan Nigam (UPJN). Candidates can check more about the Exam Dates from the Official Website of UPJN, or they can check the same from below.

UPJN JE / AE Exam Date: Announced Later

About UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Admit Card :-

UP Jal Nigam Assistant Engineer Exam Admit Cards will be Available Soon. After Admit Card Download, Candidates can attend their Junior Engineer / Assistant Engineer CBT Examination 2021. Candidates Will Have need to Carry valid ID Proof to Attempt their Online Examination. Link to Download Jal Nigam Admit Card will be placed on the Official website of UP Jal Nigam(https://jn.upsdc.gov.in/). You can also get Latest Updates regarding Junior Engineer Admit Card from our Leading Web Portal (Jobriya.in).

Download UP Jal Nigam JE Admit Card :- Available Soon

Note : Aspirants, Be Ready with your credentials to Download UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Exam Admit Card 2021. After Downloading of Admit Card, take a Print Out/ Retain a Hard Copy. Attend your Exam with Valid ID Proof.

How To Download UP Jal Nigam Admit Card :-

  1. Candidates visit the official website of UP Jal Nigam.
  2. Open the Notification for related post displayed on screen.
  3. Now Find the “Download Admit Card” Option.
  4. Now Here You Will Get the Download Admit Card Option.
  5. Login with provisional id & password.
  6. Click on Download Admit Card option Submit.
  7. Download and Print the Admit Card for future References.

About UP Jal Nigam JE Exam Pattern: –

Exam Pattern for UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer is as Follows :-

  1. Total 80 Questions will be asked in Junior Engineer & Assistant Engineer Exam.
  2. Time Duration for Assistant Engineer Exam 120 Minutes (02 Hour).
  3. All the questions will be set in SI units. Each Question will carry one mark and there will be No Negative Marking.
  4. Question Paper will be available in both Hindi & English Language.
Name of Topic/ Subject Total Marks
General Intelligence & Reasoning 15 Marks
General Awareness 15 Marks
From Technical Subjects of Civil, Electrical & Mechanical,
Computer Science, Electronics &
Communication.		 50 Marks

Click Here to Check UP Jal Nigam JE Syllabus & Exam Pattern 2021

Selection Process :-

Selection to the Junior Engineer/ Assistant Engineer Post based on Computer Based Examination. Candidates who Qualify CBT, They Called for Next Recruitment Process. Cut Off Marks for Written Exam based on 80 Marks. Merit List will draw based on Written Exam Marks to call candidates for Further process. So Merit will draw from Total 100 Marks for Final Selection.

Final Words :-

Candidates Should be in touch with this page & Connected With the Official Website to get Information about UPJN. All Updates Regarding this exam will be available on our website (https://www.jobriya.in). Bookmark our website & Visit Regularly for Updates regarding Exam

Important Link Area for UPRVUNL JE Admit Card :

“All the candidates please drop your Comment in comment box. If candidates have any Query Regarding this Post, So please ask with us. For more details keep in touch with our website.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Question)

How to Download UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer & Junior Assistant Admit Card 2021?

1. Candidates visit the official website of UPJN.
2. Open the Notification for related post displayed on screen.
3. Now Find the “Download Admit Card” Option.
4. Now Here You Will Get the Download Admit Card Option.
5. Login with provisional id & password.
6. Click on download admit card option submit.
7. Download and Print the admit card for future references.

Where I Will get the UP Jal Nigam JE Exam Admit Card?

Admit Card Will be Available online on the Official Website of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

What is the Exam Date of UP Jal Nigam JE Exam 2021?

It will be notified to you soon.

When UPJN JE AE Admit Card Will be Released?

Admit Card Will Be Available Soon. Stay Connected with us for all Latest Official Updates..

Where will be the Exam Center in UP Jal Nigam JE Exam 2021?

Exam Center will be mention On your Admit Card.

Can I Request for change in Centre/ Venue /Date /Time?

No, The allotted date, time and venue for the exam cannot be changed as per the terms and conditions of the advertisement.

Can We Carry a Xerox of UPJN JE Admit Card?

It Always asked to Carry the Original Copy of Your Admit Card on the Day of The Examination. But It is Advised to Keep Two or Three Xerox Copies with Yourself in Case You Lost or Misplaced the Original One for Your Safety.

What Should I Do If I am Unable to find exact location of exam centre?

The candidates are advised well in advance about the venue of the online examination. There is sufficient time available for the candidate to locate the venue of examination.

Is there any requirement of the Uttar Pradesh Junior Engineer Admit Card after the Exams?

Yes, Admit Card is Important to Carry till the Joining. Because Admit Card Carry Various Details which can be asked at the Time of Result and Other Process.

What I will do if I lost my UP Jal Nigam JE/AE Admit Card?

In this case, you need to Contact the Concerns Authority.

What to do If there is any Misprint on the UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Admit Card?

In Case of Any Discrepancy on Your Admit Card, You Need to Contact the Concerned Person Immediately.

What is the Official Website of UP Jal Nigam To Download Junior Engineer & Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2021?

Candidates Can Bookmark this Official website Link to Download UPJN JE/AE Admit Card : https://jn.upsdc.gov.in/

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
466
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
443
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
424
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
424
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
421
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
417
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
394
LATEST

No. 22 Jackets Sting Wolfpack for 10th Sweep of Season
Newsletter signup for email alerts Newsletter signup for email alerts
384
LATEST

Tech Savvy: Facebook Groups connect users across the world | Brainerd Dispatch
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
382
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
364
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top