UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 UPPSC 750 Posts AE JE Apply Online – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021

UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 for 740 Posts UPPSC UPSSSC Jal Nigam JE Recruitment 2021 Notification How to Apply for UP Jal Nigam AE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Form UPJN Recruitment 2021 Uttar Pradesh Assistant Engineer & Junior Engineer Latest News Updates UPPSC Jal Nigam 750 AE JE Recruitment Notification 2021 Apply Online For Junior Engineer Vacancy

UP Jal Nigam JE AE Recruitment 2021

UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 UPPSC 750 Posts AE JE Apply Online

Latest Updated On 02.04.2021 : UPPSC Will Start The Recruitment For 642 Junior Engineer ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) & 98 Posts Of Assistant Engineer ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) Very Soon…..Get Details In Below Image……

Details Of Vacancies :

Posts Name Vacant Posts
Junior Engineer ( Civil ) 518
Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) 124
Assistant Engineer ( Civil ) 80
Assistant Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical) 18
Total Posts 740

Age Limit

The candidate should not be below 18 year and not more than 40 years age. Age Relaxation to  all OBC/SC/ST  as per government norms.

Pay Scale

Rs.9300-34,800 Grade Pay Rs.4200/-

Educational Qualification

Jr. Engineer (Mechanical)

Three Year Polytechnic Engineering Diploma or equivalent courses in Mechanical Engineering will be eligible for the Junior Engineer Posts.

Jr. Engineer (Civil)

Three Year Polytechnic Engineering Diploma or equivalent courses in Civil Engineering will be eligible for the Junior Engineer Posts.

Jr. Engineer (Electrical)

Three Year Polytechnic Engineering Diploma or equivalent courses in Electronics Engineering will be eligible for the Junior Engineer Posts.

Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) –

Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from an university established by law in India or any degree recognised equivalent by the Govt. or passed Associate Examination of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from City and Guild Institute (Imperial College of Science and Technology South, Kesingston) or passed section ‘A’ and ‘B’ of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers London or completely eligible Associate Engineers (India) or passed section ‘A’ and ‘B’ in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering of Institution of Engineers (India).

Application Fees

  • for General Category Candidates :- Rs. 600/- Rupees Only
  • for OBC Category Candidates :- Rs. 600/- Rupees Only
  • for SC Category Candidates :- Rs.300/- Rupees Only
  • for ST Category Candidates :- Rs.300/- Rupees Only
  • for Physically Handicapped Candidates :- no fees…

How to Apply For UP Jal Nigam JE Recruitment

Eligible candidates should apply Online only Any other mode of submission of application would not be accepted For detailed advertisement log on to www.upjn.org.

Important Dates Of UP Jal Nigam JE Recruitment

Application Started Available Soon
Last Date of Application Submission Available Soon
Submit Application Fee Available Soon
Exam Date Available Soon

Final Word :

You can get all updates regarding Recruitment from our website (https://www.jobriya.in). Keep in touch with us by adding a “Bookmark” to our website.

Important Links

“All the candidates please drop your Comment in comment box. If candidates have any Query Regarding this Post, So please ask with us. For more details keep in touch with our website. https://sarkariaresult.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

When Will the UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Recruitment Be Start?

UP Jal Nigam JE Recruitment Will Start Soon on the Official Website…

How Many Posts Will Be Notified In UP Jal Nigam JE Recruitment?

According to the News, UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer will soon Release the Notification for 556 Posts.

For Which Posts UP Jal Nigam JE Will Start The Recruitment?

Assistant Engineer & Junior Engineer Posts.

What Will Be The Application Fees For UP Jal Nigam Recruitment?

for General / OBC Category Candidates :- Rs. 600/- Rupees Only
for SC / ST Category Candidates :- Rs.300/- Rupees Only
for Physically Handicapped Candidates :- no fees..

How can I Apply for UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021?

You Can Apply by Filing a Online Application Form on the Official Website of Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam.

What is the Salary/Pay Scale of Uttar Pradesh Jan Nigam Junior Engineer & Assistant Engineer Post?

Rs.9300-34,800 Grade Pay Rs.4200/-

How many Vacancies will be released for UP Jal Nigam Recruitment 2021?

UPPSC Will Start The Recruitment For 642 Junior Engineer ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) & 98 Posts Of Assistant Engineer ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) Very Soon

What is the Age Limit for UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer, Assistant Engineer Recruitment 2021?

The candidate should not be below 18 year and not more than 40 years age. Age Relaxation to  all OBC/SC/ST  as per government norms.

is there any Age Relaxation for UP Jal Nigam Assistant Engineer, Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020?

Yes, UPPSC will provide you some age relaxation as per the Government Rules…

