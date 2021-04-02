UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 UPPSC 750 Posts AE JE Apply Online – sarkariaresult.com » todayssnews

UP Jal Nigam Junior Engineer Recruitment 2021 for 740 Posts UPPSC UPSSSC Jal Nigam JE Recruitment 2021 Notification How to Apply for UP Jal Nigam AE Recruitment 2021 Online Application Form UPJN Recruitment 2021 Uttar Pradesh Assistant Engineer & Junior Engineer Latest News Updates UPPSC Jal Nigam 750 AE JE Recruitment Notification 2021 Apply Online For Junior Engineer Vacancy
UP Jal Nigam JE AE Recruitment 2021
Latest Updated On 02.04.2021 : UPPSC Will Start The Recruitment For 642 Junior Engineer ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) & 98 Posts Of Assistant Engineer ( Civil, Electrical & Mechanical ) Very Soon…..Get Details In Below Image……
Details Of Vacancies :
|Posts Name
|Vacant Posts
|Junior Engineer ( Civil )
|518
|Junior Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical)
|124
|Assistant Engineer ( Civil )
|80
|Assistant Engineer (Electrical & Mechanical)
|18
|Total Posts
|740
Age Limit –
The candidate should not be below 18 year and not more than 40 years age. Age Relaxation to all OBC/SC/ST as per government norms.
Pay Scale –
Rs.9300-34,800 Grade Pay Rs.4200/-
Educational Qualification –
Jr. Engineer (Mechanical) –
Three Year Polytechnic Engineering Diploma or equivalent courses in Mechanical Engineering will be eligible for the Junior Engineer Posts.
Jr. Engineer (Civil) –
Three Year Polytechnic Engineering Diploma or equivalent courses in Civil Engineering will be eligible for the Junior Engineer Posts.
Jr. Engineer (Electrical) –
Three Year Polytechnic Engineering Diploma or equivalent courses in Electronics Engineering will be eligible for the Junior Engineer Posts.
Assistant Engineer (Electrical/ Mechanical) –
Degree in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from an university established by law in India or any degree recognised equivalent by the Govt. or passed Associate Examination of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering from City and Guild Institute (Imperial College of Science and Technology South, Kesingston) or passed section ‘A’ and ‘B’ of Electrical or Mechanical Engineering of Associate Membership of Institution of Engineers London or completely eligible Associate Engineers (India) or passed section ‘A’ and ‘B’ in Electrical or Mechanical Engineering of Institution of Engineers (India).
Application Fees –
- for General Category Candidates :- Rs. 600/- Rupees Only
- for OBC Category Candidates :- Rs. 600/- Rupees Only
- for SC Category Candidates :- Rs.300/- Rupees Only
- for ST Category Candidates :- Rs.300/- Rupees Only
- for Physically Handicapped Candidates :- no fees…
How to Apply For UP Jal Nigam JE Recruitment –
Eligible candidates should apply Online only Any other mode of submission of application would not be accepted For detailed advertisement log on to www.upjn.org.
Important Dates Of UP Jal Nigam JE Recruitment
|Application Started
|Available Soon
|Last Date of Application Submission
|Available Soon
|Submit Application Fee
|Available Soon
|Exam Date
|Available Soon
Final Word :
Important Links
