UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021: Agricultural Fair Online Registration, Benefits and Eligibility

UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021 Apply | UP Kisan Kalyan Mission online registration | UP Kisan Kalyan Mission Application Form | UP Kisan Kalyan Mission benefits and eligibility

UP Farmer Welfare Mission The inauguration has been done by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Aditya Nathji on 6 January 2021 to increase the income of the farmers of the state. Under this scheme, a program of Kisan Melo will be organized to provide many benefits to the farmers of the state. Under this scheme, farmers will also be provided information about new technologies used in farming and new new schemes of the government. So let us show you today through this article UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021 We are going to provide all the important information related to the application like, eligibility, documents etc., so read our article till the end.

UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021

Under this mission, agricultural fairs will be set up at the block level. Under this scheme, agricultural programs will be run in all the 824 development blocks of UP from January 6 to January 21. All the farmers of the state UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021 To take advantage of this, the government can participate in the program organized in the state. And you can take advantage of many types of facilities. This is a welfare scheme for the farmers of Uttar Pradesh. UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021 Under this, programs have been organized in 303 blocks of the state on 6 January and programs will be done in 303 blocks in the next week as well, and on 21, the farmers were given useful demonstrations, agricultural fairs, scientific talks and progressive farmers in 201 development blocks of the state. Will go.

Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme List

UP Kisan Kalyan Mission Festival

UP Kisan Kalyan Mission Initiatives have been initiated to increase the income of farmers. All products produced by the farmers have been included under this mission. Now the program of Rajya Gun Mahotsav will be organized by the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Last year the program had to be postponed due to Corona virus infection. But now this year, Gun Mahotsav will be organized in Lucknow. The event will be organized by the Department of Sugar Industry and Sugarcane Development. The date and place of this event will be announced soon. It is believed that this property festival may take place on 13 and 14 February. The jaggery breeding and related products will be showcased at the Good Festival.

The main objective of organizing this festival is that more and more people join the festival and become aware of the qualities and range of jaggery. Efforts will be made by the government to promote jaggery.

In this festival, sugarcane farmers will be called from all over the state and experts in agriculture and food processing sector will also be present in this program.

The festival will have dishes ranging from jaggery chocolate to sweets, kheer etc. Research councils and sugarcane research institutes have prepared different flavor chocolates and other produce for the festival. There are more than 100 products of jaggery in Muzaffarnagar.

There will be promotion of jaggery through this festival, which will increase the income of the farmers and also increase the employment opportunities at the local level. The festival will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ji.

Highlights in UP Kisan Welfare Mission 2021

Transparent Farmer Service Scheme

Objective of UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021

The main objective of this scheme is to double the income of all the farmers of the state. this UP Kisan Welfare Mission 2021 Under the block level, farmers are being provided agricultural information and farmers will also be honored in the Melo. Through this scheme, the agricultural problems of UP farmers have to be overcome. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says that to fulfill the dream of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the income of farmers has to be doubled by 2022 and the farmers of the country Have to take it further.

Inaugurating the ‘Farmers Welfare Mission’ to fulfill the Prime Minister’s resolve to double the income of farmers by developing agriculture and agro-based activities #UPCM Mr @myogiadityanath Yes… https://t.co/nPSxv1ax1Z – CM Office, GOUP (@CMOfficeUP) 6 January, 2021

Benefits of UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021

The benefit of this scheme will be provided to the farmers of the state.

Under this scheme, agriculture programs will be organized in 824 development blocks for the farmers of the state.

UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021 Agriculture-based activities such as animal husbandry, horticulture etc. have also been included.

Agriculture-based activities such as animal husbandry, horticulture etc. have also been included. Farmers of UP will be provided with information related to agriculture under these programs and will also be provided with prizes.

Under this scheme, programs will be run from January 6 to January 21, under this scheme, the first phase will be organized from January 6 and the second phase will be held on January 13 and the third phase will be held on January 21.

In the program of 6 January, farmers’ Farmer Production Organization (FPO) and women were also advised to join the group through self-help groups and take advantage of government schemes.

Under these organized programs, farmers will be benefited along with informing them about the schemes.

UP Kisan Kalyan Mission 2021 Of Document (Eligibility)

Applicant must be a permanent resident of U.P.

Only farmers of Uttar Pradesh will be considered eligible under this scheme.

Applicant’s Aadhar Card

Address proof

Identity card

Mobile Number Passport Size Photo

UP Kisan Welfare Mission 2021 in Application how do ?

Interested beneficiaries of the state UP Kisan Welfare Mission 2021 If you want to take advantage of this, then follow the method given below and take advantage of the scheme.