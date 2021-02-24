UP Mahila Samarthya Yojana 2021 (Uttar Pradesh Women’s Strength Scheme) Details

Government of Uttar Pradesh Going to make a fresh start UP Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2021. This Uttar Pradesh Women’s Strength Scheme This is a special initiative of the UP government led by CM Yogi Adityanath. For the welfare and empowerment of women. state government. A budgetary provision of Rs. 100 crores for successful implementation of Mahila Samridhi Yojana. In this article, we will tell you the details of UP government. New scheme for women.

UP Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2021

To push the women of Uttar Pradesh on the path of development, a new scheme i.e. UP Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2021 will be launched. On 22 February, the UP Budget 2021-22 was presented. Has announced the launch of women empowerment scheme. The objective of this scheme is to motivate women for employment and to raise their standard of living through home and cottage industries based on local resources. Under this scheme, markets will also be made available by the government for women to sell their produce.

Need for women prosperity scheme in UP

There are more than 90 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises in the state. Of these, more than 80 lakh micro units are set up, which operate under the home and cottage industries. Women-oriented enterprises have an important role in these industries and this flagship scheme of the Government of Uttar Pradesh will give new flying to women and women-oriented enterprises.

Implementation of UP Mahila Samridhi Yojana 2021

The Mukhya Mantri Mudra Yojana will be operated in all 800 blocks of the state based on the cluster’s approach, identifying the problems of home and cottage industries.

Development of Women General Facilitation Centers

In the first phase, Women General Facilitation Centers will be developed in 200 development blocks. These centers will be set up for training, general production and processing, technical research and development, packaging, labeling, barcoding facilities and more. The 90 percent expenditure burden of these centers will be borne by the state government for each common facility center.

Formation of two tier committees

Under this UP Mahila Samridhi Yojana, two-tier committees will be formed at both the state and district levels. District level committees will be constituted under the chairmanship of district magistrates and will work in coordination with the state level steering committee to encourage women employment in the state. The committee constituted in each district will identify and guide eligible women groups and organizations.

To promote women entrepreneurs of the state, general awareness, counseling programs, exposure visits, seminars, workshops and training programs will be organized under this scheme.

Overview of UP Mahila Samridhi Yojana

Uttar Pradesh government schemes 2021Uttar Pradesh Government Scheme HindiPopular schemes in Uttar Pradesh:UP Ration Card ListKanya Sumangala SchemeYogi Free Laptop Delivery Plan

Name of scheme Mahila Samarthya Yojana State Uttar Pradesh Declaration UP budget 2021-22 Launch date 22 February 2021 an objective Empowerment of women through employment and promotion of home / cottage industries The implementation 800 block of UP state Budget allocation 200 crores Mahila Samridhi Yojana overview

Mahila Samarthya Yojana in Hindi – Uttar Pradesh Women’s Strength Scheme

A new scheme for women has been announced in the budget presented for the financial year 2021-22 of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and a provision of Rs 200 crore has been made in the budget for this. State Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, while presenting the budget, discussed the schemes being run for the upliftment of women. Khanna said that “from the financial year 2021-2022, a new scheme called Mahila Samarthi Yojana will be launched and for this, a budget of Rs 200 crore has been made in the budget.”

In the budget, it is also proposed to implement the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana by further refining, under which there is a provision of Rs 1,200 crore for providing tablets to all eligible girls. To address the problem of malnutrition in women and children, the Chief Minister Saksham Suraksha Yojana will be conducted from the financial year 2021-22 and a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made for it.

Apart from this, a budget provision of Rs 4,094 crore has been proposed for the nutrition program and Rs 415 crore for the National Nutrition Campaign. A provision of Rs. 32 crores is proposed for the establishment of Mahila Shakti Kendras in the budget. Special campaign for women safety and women help desk will be set up.

Source / reference link: 1-

Save as pdf