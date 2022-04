UP MLC Election Result 2022: Yogi Aditynath congratulates newly-elected members

Nine BJP candidates have won unopposed in the 36 seat Uttar Pradesh legislative council elections.

Shyam Narayan Singh alias Vineet won from Mirzapur-Sonbhadra

Om Prakash Singh won from Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri

Ashish Yadav won from Mathura-Eta-Mainpuri

Vageesh Pathak won from Badaun

Ashok Agrawal won from Hardoi

Anoop Gupta won from Lakhimpur Kheri

Jitendra Singh Sengar won from Banda-Hamirpur

Rishipal Singh won from Aligarh

Narendra Bhati won from Bulandshahr