How to apply for UP online voter id card, correction, application form 2021, apply for all districts @ nvsp.in

We are all aware of the importance and use of voter identity in our lives. Earlier we used to go to the respective government offices and apply for voter ID card. However, the Election Commission has made the electoral process and services online across the country. Similarly, citizens of UP can also avail various electoral services online on the official portal. Various services include applying for voter ID card, improving voter ID card, etc.

Interested applicants can apply for online services by visiting the official portal nvsp.in portal.

UP Online Voter ID Card Apply

This article explains the online process to apply for UP Online Voter ID Card, Voter Card Improvement, Online Application Form 2021 on the official portal.

UP (All Districts) How to Apply Voter ID Card @ nvsp.in

Let us see the online process of applying for Uttar Pradesh Online Voter ID Card.

Go to the official portal of National Voter Services.

It takes online users to the home page.

Click on the voter portal option on the following page.

It then redirects the online user to the bottom page.

Click on Create Account Options under login page.

Options under login page. Applicants can register using their email ID or mobile number.

For example, here we are registering using email id.

Once you enter your email ID for registration, you will get an email in your email account.

Use email to create a password in the account.

Enter a new password, confirm the password and solve the basic math problem.

Click the checkbox, accepting the terms and conditions.

Click on Create Account.

After the candidate has set the password, you will see a welcome message.

Click on the Welcome button to proceed and complete your profile by providing the required details, name, state and gender.

The applicant will then be taken to the dashboard, where you can get various services related to e-epic.

The applicant has now been successfully registered on the portal.

UP Voter ID Online Application Form 2021

If you have not yet applied for Voter ID card (EPIC), click on New Voter Registration Link in dashboard.

Link in dashboard. Click “Let’s start” to start the new voter registration process.

Then the candidates should follow the procedure to fill the new voter application form online.

After that, the applicant will be able to check the status of your application, and after the application is processed, the applicant will be able to download the e-epic card online.

How to fix UP Voter ID online

Let’s see the online process for voter ID card online on the official portal.

If you already have a Voter ID card or EPIC card and want to make changes to it, then you need to use the “Improvement ID correction” option in the dashboard.

Click the Let’s Start button displayed at the bottom of the newly opened page.

Applicant should answer: Do you already have a voter ID number.

Answer the following question in Yes / No.

The applicant should enter the voter ID number and make necessary changes in the voter ID card.

NSVP Official Portal

Toll-free number: 1800111950

Apply UP Online Voter ID Card FAQ

Yes, citizens can correct their own names on the official portal. Is it mandatory to create my account to avail online UP Voter ID services on the portal? Applicants have to create their account online on the official portal before availing any services. Is it possible to apply for voter ID card of all UP state districts on Election Commission services? Yes, applicants can apply for the voter card from all UP state districts. When will the assembly elections be held in the state of UP? The term of the UP state government will expire by the end of the year, and elections will be held at the end of next year.