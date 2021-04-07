UP Police ASI Clerk Accounts Recruitment 2021 Apply For 1329 Confidential Clerk Posts – Tech Kashif

LATEST

UP Police ASI Clerk Accounts Recruitment 2021 Apply For 1329 Confidential Clerk Posts

UP Police ASI Confidential Clerk Recruitment 2021 UP Police SI ASI Recruitment 2021 UP Police Assistant Sub Inspector Vacancy 2021 1329 Posts UP Sub-Inspector (Confidential) Apply Online 2021 UP Police Ministerial Staff Recruitment UP Police Confidential Clerk Online Form UP Police (लिपिक) एवं पुलिस सहायक उपनिरीक्षक (लेखा) के पदों पर सीधी भर्ती-2020

UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021

UP Police ASI Clerk Accounts Recruitment 2021 Apply For 1329 Confidential Clerk Posts

Number: PRPB-1-1 (LTD) / 2020

Latest Updated on 07.04.2021: UP Police has Released a Detailed Notification for the Recruitment of 1329 Posts Of Police SI Confidential, ASI Clerk & Accountant.. Online Application Process Will be Started from 01.05.2021….. Get Details Below….

About UP Police ASI Recruitment :

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has Recently Announced and Invited the Online Applications from the Eligible Candidates for the Posts of Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts). The total number of Vacancies for these Posts were 1277 Posts. Many Interested and Eligible Candidates applied for these Posts online. The Process of Submission of Online Applications for these Posts was commenced from 01.05.2021 and Last Date to Apply for these Posts was 31.05.2021. Check the other details from below.

Origination Name Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board (UPPRPB)
Name of Post Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts)
No. of Vacancy 1329 Posts
Selection Process Online Written Exam
Document Verification & Physical Standard Test (PST)
Computer Typing Test & Stenography Test.
Exam Date July 2021 ( Tentatively )
Application Submission Start Date 01.05.2021
Last Date to Apply Online 31.05.2021

Details of Vacancy:

No. of Vacancy – 1329 Posts

  • Police Sub Inspector (Confidential) (Police Sub Inspector (Confidential)) – 327 Posts
  • Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) – 644 Posts
  • Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) – 358 Posts

Age Limit:

Candidate should have completed 21 years of age on 01-07-2021 and should not have completed more than 28 years of age, ie the candidate should not have been born before 01.07.1993 and after 01.07.2000.

Provided that in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other such categories, the higher age limit will be higher as many years as may be specified by the State Government from time to time. Relaxation in maximum age limit:

  1. Scheduled Caste – 05 years
  2. Scheduled Tribes – 05 years
  3. Other Backward Classes – 05 years
  4. Ex-servicemen – 03 years
  5. UP State personnel- 05 years

Pay Scale:

  • Police Sub Inspector (Confidential) – 9300 – 34800 & Grade Pay-4200 Level – 6 Rs. 35400 – 112400
  • Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) – 5200 – 20200 & Grade Pay-2800 Level – 5 Rs. 29200 – 92300
  • Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) – 5200 – 20200 & Grade Pay-2800 Level – 5 Rs. 29200 – 92300

Educational Qualification:

Police Sub Inspector (Confidential) –

  • Graduation from a University established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government,
  • Hindi typing at a speed of at least 25 words per minute (in Unicode on Inskit keyboards) and English typing at a speed of at least 30 words per minute,
  • Hindi shorthand dictation at a minimum speed of 80 words per minute. Based on the accuracy as determined by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Candidates will be declared successful.
  • It is necessary to pass ‘O’ level examination in Computer from National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (formerly Nilite Society), Government of India or hold any qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) –

  • Graduation from a university established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the government,
  • Hindi typing at a speed of at least 25 words per minute (in Unicode on the inscript keyboard) and English typing at a speed of at least 30 words per minute,
  • It is necessary to pass the “O” level examination in computer from National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (formerly Nilite Society), Government of India or hold any qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) –

  • Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or a Masters Diploma in Accountancy from a University established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government,
  • Hindi typing (in Unicode on Inskit keyboards) at a speed of at least 15 words per minute
  • It is necessary to pass the “O” level examination in computer from National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (formerly Nilkat Society), Government of India, or hold any qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Preferential Qualification:

If other things are equal, preference will be given to such a candidate who:

  1. Higher certification from DOEACC / NIELIT Society or a Graduate degree or higher in Government recognized Computer Applications / Technology,
  2. Graduated in law from an institution or college or university recognized by the University Grants Commission
  3. Have served at least two years in the Territorial Army,
  4. Have obtained ‘B’ certificate of National Cadet Corps.

Application Fee:

Candidates of All Category have to pay Application fee of Rs. 400/- For this Recruitment Process.

Mode of Fee Payment for UP Police ASI Recruitment:

The Application Fees Will Be Collected Through E-Challan & Debit Card, Credit card, Internet Banking Mode Only.

How to Apply:

Interested eligible candidates should apply Online only Any other mode of submission of application would not be accepted Before filling up On-line Application, candidates are advised to go through the advertisement carefully and understand the contents of the Advertisement, Instructions to fill up On-line Application.


Steps for Apply Online for UP Police ASI Recruitment:

  • Visit the Official Website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board.
  • Now Click on “Direct Recruitment to the posts of Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Accounts) -2020” Option.
  • Now Click on Online Application Form.
  • Fill All the Details.
  • Click on Final Submission.
  • Take a Print out of Application.

Selection Process:

  • Online Written Exam
  • Document Verification & Physical Standard Test (PST)
  • Computer Typing Test & Stenography Test.

Important Dates for UP Police ASI Recruitment:

Schedule Event Dates
Advertisement Date 23.03.2021
Online Registration 01.05.2021
Last Date of Online Registration 31.05.2021
Written Exam Date

Important Link Area of UP Police ASI Recruitment:

If any candidates find any queries or doubts regarding this post so they can ask our experts. Our team will be solving all your queries in a limited span of time. Thank you. https://sarkariaresult.com.

FAQ (Frequently Asked Question)

How can I Apply for UP Police ASI Clerk & Accounts Posts?

Visit the Official Website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board.
Now Click on “Direct Recruitment to the posts of Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Accounts) -2020” Option.
Now Click on Online Application Form.
Fill All the Details.
Click on Final Submission.
Take a Print out of Application.

What is the Qualification for UP Police ASI Clerk & Accounts Posts?

Police Sub Inspector (Confidential) –
Graduation from a University established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government,
Hindi typing at a speed of at least 25 words per minute (in Unicode on Inskit keyboard) and English typing at a speed of at least 30 words per minute,
Hindi shorthand dictation at a speed of minimum 80 words per minute. Candidates will be declared successful on the basis of correctness as determined by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.
It is necessary to pass ‘O’ level examination in Computer from National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (formerly Nilite Society), Government of India or hold any qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.
Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) –
Graduation from a university established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the government,
Hindi typing at a speed of at least 25 words per minute (in Unicode on the inscript keyboard) and English typing at a speed of at least 30 words per minute,
It is necessary to pass the “O” level examination in computer from National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (formerly Nilkat Society), Government of India, or hold any qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.
Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) –
Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or a Masters Diploma in Accountancy from a University established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government,
Hindi typing (in Unicode on Inskit keyboards) at a speed of at least 15 words per minute
It is necessary to pass “O” level examination in computer from National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (formerly Nilkat Society), Government of India or hold any qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

What is the Age Limit of UP Police ASI Clerk & Accounts Recruitment?

Candidate should have completed 21 years of age on 01-07-2021 and should not have completed more than 28 years of age, ie the candidate should not have been born before 01.07.1993 and after 01.07.2000.

Can Other State Candidates Apply for UP Police ASI Clerk & Accounts Posts?

Yes.

What is the Last Date of Apply Online for UP Police ASI Clerk & Accounts Recruitment?

Last Date To Filling & Submitting Online Application Will be 31.05.2021.

Is There Any Age Relaxation for UP Police ASI Clerk & Accounts Vacancy?

Yes, There will be a Age Relaxation of Reserved Category as per Government Rules.

Can I Apply Offline for UP Police ASI Clerk & Accounts Recruitment?

No, You Need to Apply Online for this Post.

When the Application Process Will be Started for UP Police ASI Clerk & Accounts Recruitment?

Online Application Process will be Started from 01.05.2021.

I don’t have my Community/EWS/PWD certificate. What can I do?

You Must have the Certificate to get the Benefit of Reservation. There is No Other Option for This.

What is the Fee Payable for UP Police ASI Clerk & Accounts?

Candidates of All Category have to pay Application fee of Rs. 400/- For this Recruitment Process.

How can I make Fee Payment?

Fee can be paid only online through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

Can I Edit my Application Form After Submission of Online Application Form?

No, You Can Not Edit Application Form After Submission of Online Application Form.

