UP Police ASI Clerk Accounts Recruitment 2021 Apply For 1329 Confidential Clerk Posts – Tech Kashif

UP Police ASI Recruitment 2021

Number: PRPB-1-1 (LTD) / 2020

Latest Updated on 07.04.2021: UP Police has Released a Detailed Notification for the Recruitment of 1329 Posts Of Police SI Confidential, ASI Clerk & Accountant.. Online Application Process Will be Started from 01.05.2021….. Get Details Below….

About UP Police ASI Recruitment :

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has Recently Announced and Invited the Online Applications from the Eligible Candidates for the Posts of Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts). The total number of Vacancies for these Posts were 1277 Posts. Many Interested and Eligible Candidates applied for these Posts online. The Process of Submission of Online Applications for these Posts was commenced from 01.05.2021 and Last Date to Apply for these Posts was 31.05.2021. Check the other details from below.

Origination Name Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Name of Post Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk & Accounts) No. of Vacancy 1329 Posts Selection Process Online Written Exam

Document Verification & Physical Standard Test (PST)

Computer Typing Test & Stenography Test. Exam Date July 2021 ( Tentatively ) Application Submission Start Date 01.05.2021 Last Date to Apply Online 31.05.2021

Details of Vacancy:

No. of Vacancy – 1329 Posts

Police Sub Inspector (Confidential) (Police Sub Inspector (Confidential)) – 327 Posts

Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) – 644 Posts

Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) – 358 Posts

Age Limit:

Candidate should have completed 21 years of age on 01-07-2021 and should not have completed more than 28 years of age, ie the candidate should not have been born before 01.07.1993 and after 01.07.2000.

Provided that in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other such categories, the higher age limit will be higher as many years as may be specified by the State Government from time to time. Relaxation in maximum age limit:

Scheduled Caste – 05 years Scheduled Tribes – 05 years Other Backward Classes – 05 years Ex-servicemen – 03 years UP State personnel- 05 years

Pay Scale:

Police Sub Inspector (Confidential) – 9300 – 34800 & Grade Pay-4200 Level – 6 Rs. 35400 – 112400

9300 – 34800 & Grade Pay-4200 Level – 6 Rs. 35400 – 112400 Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) – 5200 – 20200 & Grade Pay-2800 Level – 5 Rs. 29200 – 92300

5200 – 20200 & Grade Pay-2800 Level – 5 Rs. 29200 – 92300 Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) – 5200 – 20200 & Grade Pay-2800 Level – 5 Rs. 29200 – 92300

Educational Qualification:

Police Sub Inspector (Confidential) –

Graduation from a University established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government,

Hindi typing at a speed of at least 25 words per minute (in Unicode on Inskit keyboards) and English typing at a speed of at least 30 words per minute,

Hindi shorthand dictation at a minimum speed of 80 words per minute. Based on the accuracy as determined by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board Candidates will be declared successful.

It is necessary to pass ‘O’ level examination in Computer from National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (formerly Nilite Society), Government of India or hold any qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Clerk) –

Graduation from a university established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the government,

Hindi typing at a speed of at least 25 words per minute (in Unicode on the inscript keyboard) and English typing at a speed of at least 30 words per minute,

It is necessary to pass the “O” level examination in computer from National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (formerly Nilite Society), Government of India or hold any qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Police Assistant Sub Inspector (Accounts) –

Bachelor’s degree in Commerce or a Masters Diploma in Accountancy from a University established by law in India or an equivalent qualification recognized by the Government,

Hindi typing (in Unicode on Inskit keyboards) at a speed of at least 15 words per minute

It is necessary to pass the “O” level examination in computer from National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (formerly Nilkat Society), Government of India, or hold any qualification recognized by the Government as equivalent thereto.

Preferential Qualification:

If other things are equal, preference will be given to such a candidate who:

Higher certification from DOEACC / NIELIT Society or a Graduate degree or higher in Government recognized Computer Applications / Technology, Graduated in law from an institution or college or university recognized by the University Grants Commission Have served at least two years in the Territorial Army, Have obtained ‘B’ certificate of National Cadet Corps.

Application Fee:

Candidates of All Category have to pay Application fee of Rs. 400/- For this Recruitment Process.

Mode of Fee Payment for UP Police ASI Recruitment:

The Application Fees Will Be Collected Through E-Challan & Debit Card, Credit card, Internet Banking Mode Only.

How to Apply:

Interested eligible candidates should apply Online only Any other mode of submission of application would not be accepted Before filling up On-line Application, candidates are advised to go through the advertisement carefully and understand the contents of the Advertisement, Instructions to fill up On-line Application.



Steps for Apply Online for UP Police ASI Recruitment:

Visit the Official Website of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment And Promotion Board.

Now Click on “Direct Recruitment to the posts of Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Clerk) and Assistant Sub Inspector of Police (Accounts) -2020” Option.

Now Click on Online Application Form.

Fill All the Details.

Click on Final Submission.

Take a Print out of Application.

Selection Process:

Online Written Exam

Document Verification & Physical Standard Test (PST)

Computer Typing Test & Stenography Test.

Schedule Event Dates Advertisement Date 23.03.2021 Online Registration 01.05.2021 Last Date of Online Registration 31.05.2021 Written Exam Date —

Important Link Area of UP Police ASI Recruitment:

FAQ (Frequently Asked Question)