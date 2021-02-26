UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 Online Form (9534 Posts)

UP Police Sub Inspector SI Online Form 2021 – UP Police has recently announced for the recruitment of Sub Inspector SI. UPPRPB leaves many positions annually. UP Police has issued a notification for the recruitment of Sub Inspector SI on 9534 posts. Whichever candidate is required to get a job in UP Police Department. This is a golden option for that candidate. Wishful candidate 01 April 2021 to 30 April 2021 You can refill the size.30 April 2021 When you can’t load the size, present your utility type to get it as quickly as possible. Fill all knowledge with rigor while applying. If you typed any data incorrectly, your type may be rejected.

Before filling your utility type, know this recruitment notification rigorously, see all the knowledge given in it and if you are eligible for this recruitment. Only then you definitely fill in your utility type. If you are not eligible for this recruitment, please do not fill your type. Because your type will be rejected. Below you are given instructions regarding age restriction, instructional qualification, choice course, utility fee and so on. For shape filling methods.

UP Police Sub Inspector SI Recruitment 2021 Details

Name of Examination UP Police Sub Inspector SI Recruitment 2021 Organized by Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) Name of the posts S.I. under Inspector Total Number of Vacancies 9534 Apply mode Online official website http://uppbpb.gov.in/

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 Important Dates

Starting Online Application: 01 April 2021

Registration Deadline: 30 April 2021

Fee Payment Deadline: 30 April 2021

Exam Date: Quickly reported

Admit Card Available: Quickly reported

How to apply (How to use for UP Police SI)

For the candidates who need to apply for UP Police Sub Inspector Recruitment 2021, this can be a golden option. Candidates can fill this type before their last date. Candidate type will not be used after the last date. Eligible candidates apply for it on its last date. 30 April 2021 You can do it on-line through its official web site. Candidates are required to fill their forms very strictly. Because if there is a mistake in the type, its type will be rejected. Below are some suggestions for ways to apply the figure. By following the following points, you can simply fill your type.

First of all, the candidates have to visit the official web site – http://uppbpb.gov.in/

After this, candidates should learn its official figures rigorously.

And then click on apply online

And then fill all the mandatory and necessary details

Upload all paperwork photographs and signatures

And then pay the application fee

Miracle, submit the web utility type.

After that take a print out of how to apply, it will be helpful for you sooner or later.

In order to apply the shape to the candidate, the next hyperlink is additionally given, through the hyperlink, candidates can also apply their type immediately.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Teaching Qualification: – Candidates have a Bachelor degree in any stream from a recognized university. Age Range:- Mine. Age: 21 years

Max. Age: 28 years.

Read the notification for age relaxation.

UP Police SI Vacancy Details

UP Police has issued a notification for the recruitment of SI to 9534 posts. All the candidates who are prepared for this can learn all the knowledge related to this recruitment with rigor. So that you do not make any kind of mistake while submitting the size. Here are some essential data related to this recruitment.

post name Mango OBC EWS scheduled caste scheduled tribe Total deposit S.I. under Inspector Is 3613 Is 2437 902 1895 180 9534

Physical qualification details

Gender category The height Chest Running Male Gen./OBC/SC 168 cm 79-84 CM 4.8 KM In 28 minutes. scheduled tribe 160 cm 77-82 CM Female Gen./OBC/SC 152 CM. No 2.4 KM In 16 minutes.

UP Police SI 2021 Selection Procedure

The candidate will be selected for his / her skills ideal. Therefore, the candidate should work hard for this. To get this deposit one must put together any of the candidates. Because there should not be so many days in its examination. Therefore, the candidate must work hard. Then he will have the ability to attain this place. To know about the choice of the candidate, go to its official notification

Online written test

Documentation and Physical Standards Test (PST)

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Application fee

General, OBC, EWS: Rupee. 400 / – Rs.

SC, ST candidates: Rupee. 400 / – Rs.

All Category Women: Rupee. 400 / – Rs.

UP Police SI Recruitment 2021: Salary Structure

The basic salary of Uttar Pradesh Police Sub Inspector is Rs. 9300 / – to Rs. 34800 / – However after incorporating all allowances and grade pay, the month-to-month gross salary of the candidate is between 27900 / – to 104400 / -.

gate pass

Candidates who have efficiently submitted their UP Police C Recruitment 2021 Utility Type. Those candidates can check their admit card from the registration amount. Candidates will have to take care of the amount of their registration in a huge instrument, as a result of this the candidate will not get the admit card. Admit card for this exam from its official web site 10 to fifteen days before the exam. Will be issued from the place where candidates will have the ability to get their admit card from their registration quantity. For this, similar candidates can see their candidate admit card, who have used the figure for this. We can also give a hyperlink in our submit for our admit card. That is why you check this submission over and over again.

result

The result of UP Police Si Recruitment 2021 will be launched on the official website after 2 months of its examination. To see the result, the candidate has to visit its official web site. Equal candidates who appear within the UP Police Exam will have the ability to view the result with the help of their registration and title from its official web site. Like any details about the result of UP Police C Recruitment 2021, we are going to give it to him on this deposit. We will change this and a hyperlink can also be given for this, so that candidates only have the ability to see their results. That is why you keep checking this submission at one go.

