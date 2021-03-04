UP Ration Card List 2021: fcs.up.gov.in New List, UP Ration Card List Download | ReaderMaster

UP Ration Card List 2021 In Hindi | Ration Card Full List UP | Gram Panchayat Ration Card List UP 2021 | fcs.up.nic.in ration card list 2021 | UP Ration Card APL / BPL List District-wise

Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh (Food and Civil Supplies Dept, Govt of Uttar Pradesh) UP Ration Card List (District wise) Has released. Subsequently, all citizens who have newly registered for the Ration Card. Now you can see your name in the eligible list of National Food Security Act- NFSA. Also, candidates whose names do not appear in the new ration card list, they can apply for the name in the new ration card list. For this, they can apply in the prescribed format in the supply portal fcs.up.gov.in.

Ration card is an essential document for poor people to take advantage of most government schemes. The most important thing is that people can buy ration at subsidized rates from the ration shops located nearby. The UP government has made the new list of this ration card public to make the name search process easier. Now candidate APL BPL List (APL / BPL / AAY List) I can search your name. To include the new name in the ration card list, people can fill the new Ration Card Application Form 2021 of UP (New Ration Card Application Form PDF) as given below. The UP new ration card list is available for download on the official website of fcs.up.nic / fnc.up.nic home supply portal.

Ration card new list in Uttar Pradesh 2021 | fcs.up.gov.in

See the new list of ration cards in Uttar Pradesh – All the candidates who have applied for the new Ration Card before, can see their name in the Ration Card New List 2021 in the following way:

First of all, go to the official website Home Supply Portal (fcs up nic) through the link given below.

Click here for UP Supply Portal

On the web homepage, under the “Important Links” section “Eligibility List of NFSA” Click the link. As shown in the image below:

Then the whole district wise ration card as shown below image (District wise ration card list) The list will open:

Now the candidates can select the appropriate district and click on it, then click in front of their city, ration card number, the name of the ration shopkeeper.

Finally, candidates can check their name manually in the open list, as shown below:

In addition, candidates can take a print-out of the ration card list 2020-2021 for any future reference. In the new list of UP Ration Card New List, candidates can find their name manually or press “CTRL + F” button to easily find their name.

Find Name Online in UP Ration Card List 2021

Search Online Name in UP Ration Card List 2021 – If a candidate is finding it difficult to understand the process, then he can find his name online in the Rashan Card Suchi:

In order to find your name in the Ration Card Online Check, the candidates can refer to this link (fcs.up.gov.in) On the homepage, as shown in the figure:

Or you can click directly in the link given below.

Click here to find the name in the NFSA eligibility list

Here to find the online page of UP Ration Card List 2021 (UP Ration Card List) name will appear as follows:

Candidate here Ration card new list in Uttar Pradesh 2021 You can select your district, region, card type, family head name (District, Area, Card Type, Head of the Family) to search for online names.

Download Uttar Pradesh Ration Card Application Form PDF

Download UP new ration card 2021 application form – To make a new application for Ration Card in Uttar Pradesh, candidates can directly download the application form through the link given below:

Download application form for UP Ration Card

The application form for the new Ration Card will appear as shown in the figure:

List of documents for new ration card

List of documents for new ration card – The following documents are required to submit the Ration Card application form:

Apply the necessary documents for the UP Ration Card List: Recent passport size photo Aadhaar Card Previous electricity / water bill PAN Card Gas Connection Bank passbook caste certificate income certificate

fcs.up.nic.in Ration Card List 2021-22

UP government is going to issue new Ration Card APL / BPL List for all citizens, whether BPL or APL candidates. This is necessary for obtaining ration through distributors in various ration shops. Apart from this, all the citizens are on the official website of the Food and Civil Supplies Dept of Uttar Pradesh. UP ration card new list 2021 I can see your name.

For more information about UP Ration Card, please visit the official website of Department of Food and Civil Supplies, Government of Uttar Pradesh (FCSD, Govt of UP) by clicking on the link given below. Or click on the link directly below to see fcs.up.gov.in New List.

Click here for UP Supply Portal

Uttar Pradesh Ration Card List (District wise) 2021-2022

UP Ration Card List (District wise) fcs.up.gov.in: Agra Firozabad Mainpuri Mathura Aligarh Etah Hathras Kasganj Allahabad Fatehpur Kaushambi Pratapgarh Azamgarh Ballia Want to Budaun Bareilly Pilibhit Shahjahanpur Confirm it Sant Kabir Nagar Siddharth Nagar The band Chitrakoot Hamirpur Mahoba Bahraich Balrampur Gonda Shravasti Ambedkar Nagar Jaunpur Amethi Barabanki Faizabad Sultanpur Deoria Gorakhpur Kushinagar Maharajganj Jalaun Jhansi Lalitpur Auraiya Etawah Farrukhabad Kannauj Kanpur Dehat Kanpur Nagar Hardoi Lakhimpur Kheri Lucknow Raebareli Sitapur Unnao Bagpat Bulandshahr Gautam Buddha Nagar Ghaziabad Open Meerut Bhadohi Mirzapur Sonbhadra Amroha Bijnor Moradabad Rampur Sambhal Muzaffarnagar Saharanpur Shamli Chandauli Ghazipur Varanasi

FCS UP Ration Card List 2021 (FAQs)

How to see list of BPL ration card in Uttar Pradesh?

You can check your name online in the list of UP ration cards using the online facility of UP food supply department fcs.up.gov.in (fcs up nic).

You can check your name online in the list of UP ration cards using the online facility of UP food supply department fcs.up.gov.in (fcs up nic). What do I do if my name is not in the ration card list?

Shortly after applying, the name is updated in the UP Ration Card List. The concerned officers of the department keep adding new approved ration card applicants from time to time. If your name is still not in the NFSA list then contact your village head or ward member.

Shortly after applying, the name is updated in the UP Ration Card List. The concerned officers of the department keep adding new approved ration card applicants from time to time. If your name is still not in the NFSA list then contact your village head or ward member. Where to file any complaint related to UP Ration Card List?

In case of any complaint related to ration card, contact toll-free helpline number 1967 or 1800-1800-150.

In case of any complaint related to ration card, contact toll-free helpline number 1967 or 1800-1800-150. Where to see the full list of ration card UP?

Any resident of Uttar Pradesh who has applied for a new ration card can now see the complete list of FCS Rashan Card by following the procedure given above.

Any resident of Uttar Pradesh who has applied for a new ration card can now see the complete list of FCS Rashan Card by following the procedure given above.