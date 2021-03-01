UP Scholarship Status 2021: Check Online Pre & Post Matric Scholarship Payment

UP Scholarship Status 2021, Pre & Post Matric Scholarship Payment Status is made available on the official website. The scholarship has been provided by Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Department for the students studying in 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th. The application can check the UP Scholarship Status 2021 by following the steps mentioned in this article.

Here in this article we will share with you the aspects of checking the UP Scholarship Status through the official website of PFMS (https://pfms.nic.in) or the official portal of National Informatics Centre (up.nic.in). We will also provide you information regarding Pre & Post Matric Scholarship Payment status check.

UP Scholarship Status 2021

UP Scholarship has been started with the objective of providing motivation and financial support to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Minority Students of the State. You can apply for a scholarship under UP Scholarship for 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th classes as well as undergraduate and postgraduate classes.

Students searching for information about Uttar Pradesh Scholarship Status through the internet will get all the necessary information in this article. Here in this article information about Uttar Pradesh Scholarship Update, Pre & Post Matric Scholarship Payment Status, and Application Process, Documents Required, Latest Data and many more have been shared.

UP Scholarship Status

The government has delivered the process to check the UP scholarship status on the web. Presently students of the state won’t need to visit any administration office to check the status of their grant. They should simply go to the official website and follow the procedure given by us. Students will have the option to check their scholarship status from home. Due to UP grant status online, presently students will set aside both time and cash and there will likewise be straightforwardness in the system.

UP Scholarship Statistics

Session 2020-21 Registration Final submission Forwarded by institution Post matric other than 11th and 12th 5439627 4061113 3462735 Post matric class 11th and 12th 2954649 2462498 2192688 Pre matric class 9th and 10th 3171244 2434153 2142773 Total 11565520 8957764 7798196

UP scholarship Status new update

Under this plan, the online application process has been begun for the students. The online application measure for UP Scholarship 2021 for pre-matriculation and post-matriculation will begin from 24 July 2020 and 1 August 2020 individually. On the off chance that you need to get it, you can apply online from 24 July to 1 August. UP scholarship is one of the biggest scholarships plans in the state. Requests for employment for UP Social Welfare Department Jobs 2021 pre-matriculation (ninth to tenth) will be acknowledged online till 12 October 2020 or prior and for post-matriculation eleventh, twelfth acknowledged Will be finished from August 1 to November 5.

Overview of UP Scholarship Status 2021

Name UP Scholarship Status Check Launched By छात्रवृत्ति एवं शुल्क प्रतिपूर्ति ऑनलाइन प्रणाली उत्तर प्रदेश Session 2020-21 Level Pre & Post Matric Payment Status Available Online Check Now Category Scholarship Schemes Official Website scholarship.up.nic.in

As mentioned in the article above, students can check the UP scholarship status through the PFMS government site or Uttar Pradesh State Centre website up.nic.in. Here in this article, you will be provided with information about the situation by both means.

All students will be required to use the registration ID and password to check the status of their scholarship application. A step by step guide for this is given below.

UP Scholarship Online Form Dates

For Pre-Matric (9th to 10th) – Renewal

Uploading data to the master database from 6 July to 30 July 2020 Arrangement for online application 24 July 2020 Last date for online application 20 August 2020 Demonstration of mistakes in application form on NIC, Lucknow website three days before the printing of application form by candidates Submission of hard-copy of the application form and necessary documents in the concerned department within 6 days of online application (by 26 August 2020) Verification and forwarding of documents from 25 July to 31 August 2020 Verification of applicants in person at designated offices from 1 September to 17 November 2020 Data validation on PFMS software, and by NIC, Lucknow from 1 September to 10 September 2020 Data locking by digital signature of the concerned officer from 11 September to 25 September 2020 Generation demand after approval of renewal application of verified students till 28 September 2020 Disbursement of scholarship amount in student’s account 30 September 2020

For Pre-Matriculation (9th to 10th) – Fresh Registration

Arrangement for online application 24 July 2020 Last date for online application 12 October 2020 Demonstration of mistakes in the application form on the student portal of NIC, Lucknow three days before the printing of the application form by the candidates Requires submission of hard-copy of the application form and documents in the concerned department within 7 days of online application (by 19 October 2020) Verification and forwarding of documents from 25 July to 28 October 2020 Online verification of institution affiliation, no. of students 5 November 2020 Data verification by NIC, Lucknow from 29 October to 12 November 2020 Improvement in data by candidates from 13 to 25 November 2020 Submission of hard copy of application form after correction in concerned school / institute by 28th November 2020 Verification and forwarding of documents from 13 November to 3 December 2020 Re-verification of data submitted by NIC from 4 to 10 December 2020 Data locking by digital signature of the concerned officer till 28 December 2020 Generation demand after approval of renewal application of verified students 30 December 2020 Disbursement of scholarship amount in student’s account 5 January 2021

For inter-renewal / fresh except for post-matric (10th to 12th) and Post Matric

Arrangement for online application 1 August 2020 Last date for online application 25 August 2020 Demonstration of mistakes in application form on NIC, Lucknow website three days before the printing of application form by candidates. Submission of hard-copy of the application form and necessary documents in the concerned department within 7 days of online application (by 1 September 2020) Verification and forwarding of documents from 2 August to 7 September 2020 Online verification of institution affiliation, no. Students by 25 September 2020 Data verification by NIC, Lucknow from 8 September to 15 September 2020 Data locking by digital signature of the concerned officer from 16 September to 28 September 2020 Data improvement by 30 September 2020 Generation demand after approval of renewal application of verified students 30 September 2020 Disbursement of scholarship amount in the student’s account by 1 October 2020

Objective of Uttar Pradesh Scholarship Scheme

The purpose of the government behind the Uttar Pradesh Scholarship Scheme is to help the less economically competent students and make them feel safe by imparting their education. The main objective of the UP government behind this scheme is to ensure that every student receives education and there is no hindrance in this education due to his financial condition. In addition, the UP government has already provided financial assistance to many students to further their education.

UP Scholarship List

Scholarship Names Scholarship Provider Names Post Metric Scholarship for OBC Backward Class Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Post Metric Intermediate Scholarship for Minority Minority Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Post Matric Intermediate Scholarship for OBC Student Backward Class Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Post Metric Scholarship for Minority Minority Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Post Metric Scholarship for SC, ST, General Category Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Post Metric Other State Scholarship for SC, ST, General Category Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Post Matric Intermediate Scholarship for ST, SC, General Category Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Pre Matric Scholarship for OBC Students Backward Class Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Pre Matric Scholarship for Minority Minority Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh Pre Matric Scholarship for ST, SC, General Category Social Welfare Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh

UP Scholarship Status through PFMS website

Students can check the scholarship bank payment status through PFMS official site. Follow the steps given to check the status of payment through PFMS site.

First, you need to visit the official website of PFMS through https://pfms.nic.in (Homepage of the website is shown in the image below)

On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “Know Your Payment” tab.

To view the UP scholarship payment status on the new page, you have to fill the bank account information, account number and the captcha code given in the picture in the required places.

One’s candidate has filled all the details correctly, click on the Search button. If the information you entered is correct then you will be shown the data.

In the event that the information you entered is not found correctly, you will see no record found.

To check the status of scholarship payment through the official website of PFMS – Click Here

How to check UP Scholarship Status 2021?

The status of scholarship application can also be checked by the students through the official portal. For this follow the steps given.

First, you need to visit the official website of scholarship.up.nic.in

On the homepage of the website, you click on the “Status” tab.

After clicking on the tab, click on “Application Status 2019-20” from the drop-down menu.

Enter the registration number and date of birth correctly on the new page.

Click on the search button, the status of the application will be shown on the hockey computer and mobile screen.

You can take printout (optional) of the application status as well as download it….

Scholarship Category Direct Link Check Status Pre matric (Fresh Student) Click Here Check Status Pre matric (Renewal Student) Click Here Check Status Post Matric Intermediate (Fresh Student) Click Here Check Status Post Matric Intermediate (Renewal Student) Click Here Check Status Post Matric Other than Intermediate (Fresh Student) Click Here Check Status Post Matric Other than Intermediate (Renewal Student) Click Here PFMS Official Website Click Here National Informatics Centre Click Here

Important aspects related to UP Scholarship 2021

The UP Scholarship is distributed equally to all caste applicants. Its benefits can be availed by SC, ST, OBC and minority students.

Students have to keep a scanned copy of the bank account photo copy with them while applying.

Students have to personally submit the application form to the concerned department and collect the receipt.

All college student candidates who have been blacklisted by the Authority are not eligible to apply for UP scholarship. The table of these blacklisted colleges is given below.

Applicant student will also need their personal email ID and mobile number at the time of application.

The documents the student gives at the time of application should be authentic and genuine. If the documents submitted by you are found to be wrong then your application will be rejected.

All suspicious applications will not be forwarded for verification of scholarship.

Unsuccessful students of any prescribed course are not eligible to apply for UP scholarship.

Those vegetable interested students who want to apply under UP scholarship scheme are advised to share their personal details, bank account number, IFSC code, class 10th / 12th roll number, password and other sensitive information with anyone. Do not.

All updates about the scholarship are updated at regular intervals of time on the official portal. Applicants are requested to get in touch for regular updates.

Applicants applying for scholarships are advised to regularly check for scholarship updates. You must follow all these instructions so that you do not lose your chance of getting scholarship.

List of courses for which UP scholarship is available

Here we are providing with you the list of courses in which students studying can apply for UP Scholarship.

Class 9th

Class 10th

Class 11th

Class 12th

Undergraduate Course

Postgraduate Course

Certificate programs

Diploma/ Other Examination

UP Scholarship Eligibility Criteria

In the event of any student applying for UP scholarship, he will be given benefits only if he is eligible to get this scholarship. Therefore, all students are required to check whether they meet the eligibility criteria.

Every year, thousands of applications are rejected if they do not meet the eligibility criteria. Here we are providing information about the eligibility criteria. He should proceed only if the candidate fulfils the following eligibility criteria.

Domicile Criteria

It is mandatory for the student to be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh and should also have a domicile certificate issued by the competent authority.

The applicant should be staying in the state and getting education in any of the courses from any school or college.

The student’s school or college should not be banned by the authority.

Qualification Criteria

To apply under pre-matric scholarship, the applicant student must be studied in class 9th or class 10th.

To apply under Post Metric Scholarship, the applicant must have passed 10th (High School) of the student and should be enrolled in class 11th or 12th.

For UP Post Metric Scholarship, the applicant should be 12th pass and enrolled in any higher education program.

Income Criteria

For Post Matric scholarship : – The annual income of the applicant’s family should not exceed Rs 2 lakh.

: – The annual income of the applicant’s family should not exceed Rs 2 lakh. For Post Matric scholarship other than 12 th : – The annual income limit of the applicant’s family in all categories is fixed at Rs 2 lakh.

: – The annual income limit of the applicant’s family in all categories is fixed at Rs 2 lakh. For Pre-Matric Scholarship: – The annual income of the applicant’s family from all sources should not exceed Rs 1 lakh.

UP Scholarship Essential Documents

Applicant student will have to upload some documents while applying in online mode. Here we are providing information about some documents, the application cannot be filled without the proper availability of documents

Aadhar Card

Applicant Caste Certificate

Certificate of domicile issued by the authority

Fee receipt number

Bank account passbook

Annual Income Certificate (generated online)

Annual non-refundable amount

Mark sheet and certificate of merit examination

Receipt of fees deposited in school / college

Current registration number of college / universities

Marksheet of 10 V, 12 V (according to the situation)

New passport size photo

Other relevant documents and certificates

Application Fee for UP Scholarship

The process of application through the website of the department in online or offline mode is absolutely free. No application fee / registration fee or any other charges are applicable for any of the category of the candidates.

UP Scholarship Application Form

The application process of UP scholarship has been done online. Any interested and eligible student can apply for UP scholarship in online mode. The application for this is made available on the official portal on the notified dates.

Students are informed about the acceptance of applications through the Internet and print media. Along with this, stay connected with our website, we will keep you updated regarding the commencement of applications. It is the responsibility of the students to check the website regularly for the latest updates, so that an excellent opportunity is not lost.

Precautions regarding Application

All the applicants have to keep in mind the following precautions for UP scholarship:

Fill in all the details in the application form carefully and properly.

Students who are not eligible for the application form, should not submit the application form.

In the event of rejection or forwarding of the application, a specific message will be sent to the student’s registered mobile number.

Applicants can apply only through online mode.

Failing students cannot apply under this scheme.

Procedure to Apply for UP Scholarship

All new applicants have to follow the given steps to apply for UP scholarship in online mode.

First, you need to visit the official website i.e. www.scholarship.up.nic.in. For this, you can click on the direct link provided below.

i.e. www.scholarship.up.nic.in. For this, you can click on the direct link provided below. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “Student” tab in the top menu.

In the third step, the applicant has to click on the option of “New Registration”. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

An option for fresh registration and renewable for various categories will be given on the new page. Here you will be given General, SC, ST, OBC options.

Applicants have to enter details of personal information, qualifications and other information in the given field.

After entering all the information, the applicant has to upload the scanned copy of the documents in the designated place. You must ensure that they upload the documents in the prescribed format.

In the most important phases so far, the applicant should re-examine and review the details after filling all the information and uploading the documents. You can improve the information if an error is found.

To reduce the possibility of the application being rejected, you should thoroughly check the information entered in the UP Scholarship application form. However, students are given a chance to improve the application in later stages.

Once the review is complete, the student has to click on the submit button to submit the application form.

The final step is to obtain a copy of your application form or save it. Students can take a print-out of the application form, you have to keep this hardcopy safe for future references.

You are advised to keep your registration ID and password secure after the completion of the application process. By using the registration ID and password, the student login to the official website and get updates regarding the application regularly.

Institute Registration Procedure

To register the institute on the portal, you have to follow the easy steps given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scholarship and fee reimbursement online system. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the scholarship and fee reimbursement online system. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “Registration” under the Institute tab. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you have to choose your institute according to the category and the application form will be on your computer screen.

Fill in the information sought in this form carefully and clearly and upload the necessary documents.

Finally, press the submit button and your institute registration process will be completed.

Procedure to do fresh Login

To login fresh on PFMS website, you have to follow the easy steps given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scholarship and fee reimbursement online system. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the scholarship and fee reimbursement online system. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the “ Fresh Login ” option under the Students tab. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” option under the Students tab. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page you will see four options Intermediate Student Login Post metric and inter-student login Post-Metric Other State Student Login

Select your category from these options and a new page will open on your screen.

Here you will see a login form, in this form enter your application type, course type, registration number, date of birth, password and captcha code.

After filling the information, press the submit button and you will be logged on the portal.

Procedure to do renewal Login

To login to renewal on PFMS website, you have to follow the easy steps given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scholarship and fee reimbursement online system. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the scholarship and fee reimbursement online system. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Renewal Login ” under the Student tab. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

” under the Student tab. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page, you will see four options Intermediate Student Login Post metric and inter-student login Post-Metric Other State Student Login

Select your category from these options and a new page will open on your screen.

Here you will see a login form, in this form enter your application type, course type, registration number, date of birth, password, and captcha code.

After filling in the information, press the submit button and your renewal login process will be completed.

Procedure to Lodge Grievance

You can also lodge your complaint on the PFMS website, for this follow the procedure given below.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scholarship and fee reimbursement online system. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

of the scholarship and fee reimbursement online system. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website you have to click on the option of “ Grievance Redressal System “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“. After this, a new page will open in front of you. On this page, you have to click on Lodge Grevens and a new page will open.

On this page, you will see a form, fill the information sought in this form carefully and press the submit button and enter your complaint.

Contact Us

If you are facing any problem in applying under the scheme, you can either follow the below mentioned method and contact the authorities by contact details.

First of all, you have to go to the official website of the scholarship and fee reimbursement online system. After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

On the homepage of the website you have to click on the option of “Contact us“. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

On this page, you will get all the contact details according to which you can contact and get help.

UP Scholarship Status Important Links

Scholarship Scheme Status Links Pre matric (Fresh Student) Check Here Post matric Intermediate (Fresh Student) Check Here Pre matric (Renewal Student) Check Here Post matric Intermediate (Renewal Student) Check Here Post matric Other than Inter (Fresh Student) Check Here Post matric Other than Inter (Renewal Student) Check Here

Contact Helpline

Students can get help by contacting the department’s customer service helpline number for solving any type of problem.

UP scholarship customer service phone number – 0522-2209270, 0522-2288861, 0522-2286199

– 0522-2209270, 0522-2288861, 0522-2286199 Toll free number. – 18001805131 (Backward Classes Welfare), 18001805229 (Minority Welfare)

We hope that you will definitely find information related to UP scholarship status beneficial. In this article, we have tried to answer all the questions you ask.

If you still have questions related to this then you can ask us through comments. In addition, you can also bookmark our website.

FAQ’s

What to do if the scholarship is not available due to a mistake in the UP scholarship application form?

If on the basis of the information given by the applicant at the time of application, his application is rejected or scholarship is not coming, then you should take a print out of it and contact your District Social Welfare Department.

Which college universities have been blacklisted by the authority?

Some colleges / universities have been blacklisted by the authority. Students studying in these colleges / universities cannot apply for UP scholarship. These black-listed colleges include Chaudhary Babulal Institute of Technology and Management, Hathras, Excellence College of Professional Studies, Meerut and Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology, Baghpat.

What is the procedure for correction in scholarship application form?

You can make correction in the application form by logging on to the official website of (छात्रवृत्ति एवं शुल्क प्रतिपूर्ति ऑनलाइन प्रणाली उत्तर प्रदेश). On the website, you will get information about all the steps related to it. For any kind of help we can be contacted in the comment box.

What to do if you forgot the login password to know the UP scholarship status?

In this case you can reset the login password by clicking on this link http://scholarship.up.nic.in/ForgetPwd_pre.aspx.