UP Teachers Recruitment 2021 @upsessb.org Apply for 15198 Vacancies Posts Details

UP Junior Teacher Recruitment has been announced by the Examination Regulatory Authority of Uttar Pradesh. The UP Teachers recruitment has various posts for which candidates can apply on the official website. There will be job profiles of Assistant Teachers and Principals in Aided Junior High Schools through UP SUPER TET 2021. If candidates have the required degree so they can apply for the recruitment. The online application will be activated from 3rd March. The last date to apply for this exam will be 17th march 2021.

This recruitment will be held for 1894 vacancies of Assistant Teacher and Head Master in UP Aided Schools. The 1894 vacancies are allotted for the Junior teacher’s posts. 1504 vacancies are allotted to the Assistant Teacher post and 390 vacancies are allotted for the Head Master post. The candidates who are applying for the Junior assistant Teacher post can apply from 1oth April on the official website. Candidates can go through the official website to check the recruitment.

Steps to apply for online application for UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website of UP Teacher 2021

Click on the option ” UP Junior Teacher Recruitment 2021″

Generate an id and password to log in

Log in to the online application page and fill in the form

Fill in the required details such as Candidate’s Name, Father’s Name, Date of Birth, Passport size photograph, and Scan copy of signatures

Pay the examination fee and submit the application form

Download the pdf and take a print out for the further reference

The candidates should register themselves on the official website to fill in the online application. They will get a notification on their registered mobile number regarding the exam. To avoid the last-minute hustle, candidates are advised to apply for the recruitment as soon as possible. The official website is activated for this recruitment interested candidates can apply for the examination before the last date. The UP Board has also announced the detailed notification with the eligibility criteria on the official website. The application will be submitted from the official website i.e updeled.gov.in. There will be an examination fee for this exam for each applied candidate.

After submitting the examination fee, download the pdf and take a printout of the application form. The online application form will be accepted for this recruitment. The candidates of age 21 years to 40 years can apply for this post. The Assistant Teacher post required the qualification of B.Ed/BTC/D.El.Ed from any recognized university or college. The candidate should have passed the CTET/UTET exam. The Head Master post required graduation from any recognized university and 5 years of teaching experience. To know more about this article stay connected to us.