Up to 10,000 Ukrainian refugees could live in vacant homes

The Irish Red Cross says it expects 10,000 Ukrainian refugees to be accommodated in vacant homes in the next three to four weeks.

The organization is working with the government to respond to the potential needs of thousands of people fleeing Ireland from the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As of Saturday, a total of 13,214 people had reached Ireland from the war-torn country. While many are living with family and friends, 7,183 need help with housing.

They are initially being housed in hotels but contingency plans are being made to offer…