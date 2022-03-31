Up to 5 cm of snow expected tonight and tomorrow morning, possibly slippery roads

Tomorrow morning Cloudy with some (melting) snow. The weather will be dry in the afternoon, but it will often be cloudy. The maximum temperature fluctuates around -2 degrees in the high fence, about 4 degrees in the center and around 5-6 degrees in the coastal region. The wind is moderate to fairly strong, in the sea also stronger than the north-northeast. Speeds of 50 to 60 km/h are possible, and even winds of up to 70 km/h can occur at sea.

SaturdayThere will be clear rain in the morning north of Sambre and Mas and it will often be dry. The south of the country is more cloudy and there is a chance of snow. Barring one (winter) shower, it will remain dry across the country during afternoon hours. We get a maximum of -2 degrees on the peaks of the Ardennes and 6 to 7 degrees maximum in the sea.

Sunday After a cold morning with widespread frost, it is mainly dry with clear spells. The maximum is between 0° in the high Ardennes and 7° in the sea. Monday It will be cloudy and one rain area will move from North-West…