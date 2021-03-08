UP vs DEL Fantasy Prediction: Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi Best Fantasy Picks for Vijay Hazare Trophy ODD Quarter-Finals | sport

UP vs DEL Fantasy Prediction: Uttar Pradesh vs Delhi – 9 March 2021 (Delhi). Nitish Rana is the best captain in your fantasy teams.

Loading...

Uttar Pradesh will take on Delhi in the quarter-final match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, which will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Loading...

Delhi won four of their five matches in the league stages, while they defeated Uttarakhand in the preliminary quarter-finals. Uttar Pradesh also won four of their games in the league-stages, and they have some talented young players. Shikhar Dhawan will not be present for Delhi, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also missing for Uttar Pradesh.

Loading...

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The one-day score of the innings in the game played here is 241 runs.

Loading...

Match Details:

Time:- 9:00 AM IST, live on Hotstar

Loading...

Potential XI for both sides: –

Uttar Pradesh – Abhishek Goswami, Karan Sharma, Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Rinku Singh, Upendra Yadav, Sameer Chaudhary, Aaqib Khan, Shivam Sharma, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Khan.

Loading...

Delhi – Manjot Kalra, Dhruv Shourie, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Kshitij Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Anuj Rawat, Pradeep Sangwan, Shivank Vasistha, Simarjit Singh, Kulwant Khejroliya.

Loading...

Squad must have 5 players

Priyam Garg, Akshdeep Nath, Nitish Rana, Lalit Yadav, and Shivam Sharma.

Loading...

Loading...

UP vs DEL team wicket-keeper

Anuj Rawat (Price 8.5) Will be our team’s wicket keeper. Both keepers have performed better in the tournament so far. Rawat will have a safe place in the small league teams.

Loading...

UP vs Delhi Team Batsmen

Himmat Singh (value 9.5) and Dhruv Shore (value 9) Delhi will have our batsmen. Singh has scored 254 runs at an average of 63.50 in the competition, while Shore has scored 277 runs at an average of 55.40. Both have batted well in the tournament.

Loading...

Priyam Garg (Value 9.5) and Abhishek Goswami (Price 8.5) We will have our batsmen from Uttar Pradesh. Garg has scored 250 runs at an average of 50.00 in the competition, while Goswami has scored 181 runs at an average of 36.20. Both of them are top-ranked players.

Loading...

UP vs Delhi Team all-rounders

Nitish Rana (value 10.5) and Lalit Yadav (value 9.5) Our all-rounder from Delhi will be. Rana has scored 377 runs at an average of 75.40 in the tournament, while he has taken a few wickets in bowling. Yadav has scored 117 runs in the competition, while he has taken ten wickets in bowling. Both of them have performed brilliantly.

Loading...

Akshdeep Nath (Price 9) Our all-rounder from Uttar Pradesh will be. Nath has scored 246 runs at an average of 61.50 in the tournament, while he can play a few overs.

Loading...

UP vs Delhi Team Bowlers

Shivam Sharma (Price 9) and Shivam Mavi (Price 8.5) We will have bowlers from Uttar Pradesh. Sharma has taken 18 wickets in the tournament, while Mavi has taken six wickets in three matches. Both have been outstanding in the tournament so far.

Loading...

Simarjit Singh (Price 8.5) We will have our bowlers from Delhi. Singh has taken nine wickets in the tournament, while he has also bowled well in the SMAT.

Loading...

Match Prediction: Delhi will be the favorites to win this game.

Loading...

Top names for captaincy role: –

Loading...

Nitish Rana and Lalit Yadav

Loading...

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Loading...

Both Captain Pick + Priyam Garg and Akshdeep Nath

Loading...

Loading...

pay attention: For teams updated after the lineup was announced, join us at The TMT Premium here mobile application.

Loading...

Fantasy Team Disclaimer

Loading...

All of our selections are based on an in-depth analysis of the players pitching in the match, and a basis for subtle reports, pitch reports and other reasoning. Please include a set of factors with this article as a guide to the match and players.