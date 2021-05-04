ENTERTAINMENT

Upasana Singh booked for flouting COVID safety protocols

Telly Updates

With the growing number of COVID-19 cases, the entire country is implementing strict laws. The government wants to bring the situation under control and it could only be done if people maintain social distancing. Punjab is one of those states where laws have been imposed that barge one and all from unnecessary movement. Having said that, Comedy Night with Kapil actress Upasana Singh has reportedly been booked for shooting in the state with her cast and crew.

Grapevines are abuzz that Upasana, known for her performance in Comedy Night with Kapil as Pinky Bua, was apparently shooting. The place of shoot was raided by the Police and she didn’t have the permission papers for her shoot. In light of the same, an FIR has been filed against her as reported by Daily Post Punjabi.

It is also been reported that the cast and crew even failed to meet the social distancing norms and thus, legal action has taken against them. The FIR, under the Epidemic Diseases Act, has been filed in Morinda Police Station in Punjab’s Rupnagar district.

At present, according to COVID.org, there are 60,709 active cases in Punjab while 3,21,861 have recovered. The death count, as of May 03 2021, stands at 9,472. Upasana Singh, however, is not the first from the Punjabi film industry to make the news for flouting COVID-19 rules. Nearly a week ago, Gippy Grewal and Jimmy Shergill were also caught up in legal trouble for disobeying COVID-19 restrictions.

