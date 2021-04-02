UPCET 2021 Registration Begins, Check Important Dates & Details Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

UPCET 2021
National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced the application process for Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 formerly known as Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE). The application form is available on the official website of the NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in.
The application process for UPCET 2021 has been commenced by the NTA on April 01. The candidates can fill the application form online upto April 30, 2021. The Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test (UPCET) 2021 is scheduled to be held on May 18.
By qualifying the UPCET 2021 exam, the candidates will be eligible to take admission in the B Tech, B Arch, B Des, B Pharm, BHMCT, BFAD, BFA, B Voc, MBA(Integrated), MCA(Integrated), M Tech (Integrated), MBA, MCA, M TECH, M DES, M PHARMA, M ARCH courses provided by the AKTU.
UPCET 2021 Important Dates
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Start and end date to fill the application form
|
April 01 to 30, 2021
|
Date to make corrections in the application form
|
May 02 to 04, 2021
|
Release of UPSEE Admit Card
|
To be announced
|
UPSEE 2020
|
May 18, 2021
UPCET 2021: How to Fill Application Form?
Candidates can fill the application form by following the simple steps provided here;
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA UPCET at upcet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Go to the new registration/ login link on the home screen
Step 3: Now generate the candidate login ID and Password and fill the application form
Step 4: Fill the application form using the same ID and Password
Step 5: Upload the necessary documents such as image and signatures and pay the fee
Step 6: Submit the final application and take a print of the confirmation page.
