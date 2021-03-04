Upcoming Hindi web series in 2021 on Netflix in India: Netflix has released a list of upcoming web series, its movies that will hit the stage in 2021, and some shocking entries as well, the best being The Kota Factory Season 2, Yes You Heard Right, Kota Factory – Season 2 in 2021 Coming to Netflix. There are many more such series and in the post here we are going to tell you the details and name of all the series coming in 2021 in Netflix.

We will also make a list of Netflix original films as there are some of the best Netflix films coming on the platform, such as Dhamaka, Haseen Dilruba, Navsara, Ajib Dastan and many more will be released directly on Netflix. Let’s look at them all in detail.

Aranyak

Series Name – Aranyak

Directed by: Vinay Vikul

Star Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and more

Language: Hindi

Release Date: Coming Soon

Bombay Begum

Series Name: Bombay Begum

Directed by: Alankrita Srivastava and Borneela Chatterjee

Star Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Subhash and others

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: March 2021

Disconnected

Series Name: Disconnected

Directed by: Hardik Mehta

Cast: R. Madhavan, Surveen Chawla and others

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

Delhi crime

Series Name: Delhi Crime

season 2

Director: Rajesh Mapuskar and Tanuj Chopra

Star Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain and more

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

Feel like love

Series Name: Feel Like Ishq

session 1

Director: Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurana and more

Star Cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chugh, Mihir Ahuja, Kymsleen Kholie, Rohit Saraf and others

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

Jamtara Season 2

Series Name: Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega

season 2

Director: Soumendra Padhi

Star Cast: Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya & more

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

Kota Factory Season 2

Series Name: Kota Factory

season 2

Director: Raghav Subbu

Star Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa & More

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

Little things season 4

Series Name: Little Things

season 4

Director: Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua

Star Cast: Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar & More

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

May

Series Name: Mai

session 1

Directors: Anshai Lal, Atul Mongia

Star Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran & More

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

Masaba Masaba Season 2

Series Name: Masaba Masaba Season 2

season 2

Director: Sonam Nair

Star Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhupalam and more

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

Does not match season 2

Series Name: Mismatch Season 2

season 2

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Star Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samrat, Devyani Shore and more

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

Ray

Series Name: RAY

session 1

Director: Shreejit Mukherjee, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey

Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, KK Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Shweta Basu Prasad and more

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

that season 2

Series Name: SHE Season 2

season 2

Director: Arif Ali

Star Cast: Aditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar Ji and more

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Series name: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

session 1

Director: Sidharth Sengupta

Star Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala & More

Languages: Hindi

Release Date: 2021