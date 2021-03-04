Upcoming Hindi web series in 2021 on Netflix in India: Netflix has released a list of upcoming web series, its movies that will hit the stage in 2021, and some shocking entries as well, the best being The Kota Factory Season 2, Yes You Heard Right, Kota Factory – Season 2 in 2021 Coming to Netflix. There are many more such series and in the post here we are going to tell you the details and name of all the series coming in 2021 in Netflix.
We will also make a list of Netflix original films as there are some of the best Netflix films coming on the platform, such as Dhamaka, Haseen Dilruba, Navsara, Ajib Dastan and many more will be released directly on Netflix. Let’s look at them all in detail.
Aranyak
- Series Name – Aranyak
- Directed by: Vinay Vikul
- Star Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and more
- Language: Hindi
- Release Date: Coming Soon
Bombay Begum
- Series Name: Bombay Begum
- Directed by: Alankrita Srivastava and Borneela Chatterjee
- Star Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Subhash and others
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: March 2021
Disconnected
- Series Name: Disconnected
- Directed by: Hardik Mehta
- Cast: R. Madhavan, Surveen Chawla and others
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
Delhi crime
- Series Name: Delhi Crime
- season 2
- Director: Rajesh Mapuskar and Tanuj Chopra
- Star Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain and more
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
Feel like love
- Series Name: Feel Like Ishq
- session 1
- Director: Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurana and more
- Star Cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chugh, Mihir Ahuja, Kymsleen Kholie, Rohit Saraf and others
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
Jamtara Season 2
- Series Name: Jamtara Sabka Number Aayega
- season 2
- Director: Soumendra Padhi
- Star Cast: Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya & more
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
Kota Factory Season 2
- Series Name: Kota Factory
- season 2
- Director: Raghav Subbu
- Star Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa & More
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
Little things season 4
- Series Name: Little Things
- season 4
- Director: Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua
- Star Cast: Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar & More
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
May
- Series Name: Mai
- session 1
- Directors: Anshai Lal, Atul Mongia
- Star Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran & More
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
Masaba Masaba Season 2
- Series Name: Masaba Masaba Season 2
- season 2
- Director: Sonam Nair
- Star Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhupalam and more
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
Does not match season 2
- Series Name: Mismatch Season 2
- season 2
- Director: Akarsh Khurana
- Star Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samrat, Devyani Shore and more
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
Ray
- Series Name: RAY
- session 1
- Director: Shreejit Mukherjee, Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey
- Star Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, KK Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Shweta Basu Prasad and more
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
that season 2
- Series Name: SHE Season 2
- season 2
- Director: Arif Ali
- Star Cast: Aditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar Ji and more
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
- Series name: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
- session 1
- Director: Sidharth Sengupta
- Star Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala & More
- Languages: Hindi
- Release Date: 2021
