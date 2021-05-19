LATEST

UPDATE 1-Tech group Solutions 30 brings forward business update to May 21 – Reuters

PARIS, May 19 (Reuters) – Solutions 30 on Wednesday said it would issue a business update on May 21, not May 25 as planned, after France’s AMF market regulator called on the technology services group to publish its results.

Shares in Solutions 30, which is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed in Paris, have been suspended since May 10.

The company, which has a stock market value of around 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion), has filed a defamation suit against hedge fund Muddy Waters in response to a critical report by the short seller, which has a position betting on a fall in Solutions 30’s share price.

Solutions 30 has more than 11,000 service engineers who handle tasks such as cable installations and general technical support, according to its website.

$1 = 0.8169 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely

