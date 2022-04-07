Updated: Evacuation ordered for residents in low-lying areas of Voronora and Bonnet Bay. St George and Sutherland Shire Leader

The SES has directed residents of the low-lying areas of Voronora and Bonnet Bay to evacuate by 11.30 a.m. or risk being caught in flood waters.



Affected properties on the west bank of the river are at Manila Place, Boomi Place, Yanko Close, Price Circuit between Park Road and Menai Road, Voronora Village Tourist Park and Menai Road Voronora.



On the eastern side, the evacuation order affects Liffy Place, Thames Street and Prince Edward Park Road to the north of the bridge at RSL.

SES said that once the flood waters on the Voronora Bridge reached 1.7 metres, parts of the suburb would be isolated.



“If you stay in the area after 11:30, you could be stuck without electricity, water and other essential services and it could be too dangerous to escape.

