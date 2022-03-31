Updated: Man robs Rolex on Santa Monica Blvd.

A man negotiating a Rolex sale was robbed of his watch in WeHo on Wednesday.

The robbery happened at 12:39 pm today at the 8400 block of Santa Monica Blvd. A potential Rolex buyer grabbed the watch and tried to run away with it. A fight broke out between the victim and the suspect, before the suspect broke free and fled in a getaway vehicle.

The car was last seen on its way from Santa Monica to Crescent Heights. For anyone with information on this matter, please call the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station at (310) 855-8850.

UPDATE: On March 25, 2022, an attempted robbery occurred on the 1000 block of Larrabee Street in downtown West Hollywood. On March 28, 2022, another robbery was attempted at the 8800 block of Ashcroft Avenue in downtown West Hollywood. In both…