Updated play-in projection, path, magic number to postseason

The weekend’s NBA slate saw several teams in the Western Conference jockey for playoff position, and the San Antonio Spurs were in the thick of the action.
While the Portland Trail Blazers helped the Spurs make it to the NBA play-in tournament on April 12, San Antonio still has some work to do to secure that chance.
After the weekend’s games, here’s what the standings look like at the bottom of West. Keep in mind, seeds between 10 and 10 will be in the tournament to decide who will claim seventh and eighth place after the season.
The loser in a seven-to-eight matchup will host the winner of a nine-to-ten matchup, with the winner of the second game claiming the eighth. Meanwhile, the winner of game seven-eight automatically claims the seventh.
