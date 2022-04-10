Updated Points Table, Orange Cap And Purple Cap After CSK vs SRH & RCB vs MI

It was yet another doubleheader day at the Tata Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022) here on Saturday as Chennai Super Kings took on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of the day at DY Patil Stadium and Royal Challengers Bangalore took on Mumbai Indians at the MCA, Pune.

3 out of the 4 teams in action were striving for their first win of the season.

CSK and SRH had lost 3 and 2 games respectively before facing each other on Saturday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat CSK in the first game of the day to give them their 4th straight loss on the trot. They in the process got their first win.

They put CSK to bat first and restricted them to 154. They chased the total down with 14 balls to spare as opener Abhishek Sharma scored 75 runs and Rahul Tripathi…