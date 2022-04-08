Updated | The water level on the Voronora and Georges rivers fell below minor flood levels. St George and Sutherland Shire Leader

+6

The flood emergency on the Voronora and Georges rivers is over.



The SES on Friday morning advised that the areas along both the rivers have come down from the minor flood level.



While more heavy rain was predicted, the Voronora River at Voronora Bridge was expected to remain below the minor flood level (1.50 metres), the statement said.

“The Voronora River on the Voronora Bridge rose to a height of 1.18 m at around 02:30 pm on Thursday and is currently at 0.46 m and is falling below the minor flood level.”

On Thursday, the Voronora river breached its banks even before the water level began to drop.



Another challenge will come around midnight when the next high tide is due.

