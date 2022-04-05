Updating Calgary Flames Salary Range and Roster Status – FlamesNation

Since the trade deadline, the Calgary Flames have had a few roster changes and have suffered a few injuries. In short: their salary range and roster positions were initially quite complicated, but have seemingly become quite simple.

Here’s a snapshot of where things sit as of Tuesday morning.

roster

Since we have passed the trade deadline, there is no longer a 23-man roster limit. Teams can take on as many players as they want, as long as they fit the pay range.

The Flames’ active roster currently consists of 24 players: