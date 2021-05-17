Upgrade Your Golfing Game With This Tee-Time Tech Gear – Mainline Today

LATEST

Ready to hit the course in style? Make sure you’re on par with equipment designed to help you get the most out of the game.

1. Rain or Shine Golf Indoor Practice Systems take all the guesswork out of creating your own indoor practice place, helping you come up with the ultimate setup for your budget. Various budgets, rainorshinegolf.com.

3. Speaking of forgiveness, Tour Edge Hot Launch C521 Irons were made with newer to mid-level golfers in mind. The medium-plus swing quickens the ability to launch the ball easily, and there’s added forgiveness throughout the whole clubface. $499 (4-PW), touredge.com.

4. The Callaway Epic Max Driver’s forgiveness factor comes from a lighter, stronger triaxial carbon material. Its weight is more evenly distributed across the club face, promoting higher launch and better distance for off-center hits. $529, callawaygolf.com.

5. The 2021 Titleist Pro V1 and Pro V1x golf balls boast a new core, casing layer, cover and aerodynamic technologies. $50/dozen, titleist.com.

6. The only drawback we found with last year’s Rapsodo Mobile Launch Monitor was that it could only be used outdoors. Just in time to refine your game comes the latest version, which supports indoor usage. $499, rapsodo.com.

9. With the PGA’s latest ruling allowing for rangefinder use during its tournament play, shot-measuring devices will be an even bigger part of the game. With the new Altaz Rangefinder, that bigger part is the new three-inch external LED screen for dialing in your distance. $350, altaz.golf.

