LATEST

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 | 2003 Vacancy Bharti, subject wise, online application, registration, application form, notification, syllabus pdf @ https://uphesc2021.co.in/age% – Hindi scheme

Posted on

Full details about UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021, 2003 Vacancy Bharti, Subject Wise, Online Application, Registration, Application Form, Notification, Syllabus PDF @ https://uphesc2021.co.in/

In a recent move, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has announced that it will recruit assistant professors in the state. Under UPHESC Recruitment 2021, the Recruitment Board will fill the 2003 vacant posts in the state. All eligible and interested and interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies at htts: //uphsec2021.co.in. However, all other details like eligibility, age limit, syllabus and other information are available in the official notification. The online application process has started from 25 February 2021 and the last date continues till 27 March 2021.

Interested applicants can directly go to the official portal of UPHESC and apply online for Assistant Recruitment 2021.

Please visit our latest article: Mahila Samridhi Yojana U.P.

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

This article explains the online process for applying on the official portal for UPHESC Recruitment 2021, 2003 Vacancy Bharti, Subject Wise, Online Application, Registration / Application Form, Notification, Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus PDF.

UPHESC Subject wise allocation of vacant posts

See subject wise allocation of vacancies related to UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021.

SNO Subject wise
1 Hindi
2 Urdu
3 The english
4 Sanskrit
5 Painting
4 vocal music
. History
. ancient history
4 Geography
10 Psychology
1 1 education
12 visit
13 Civics
14 Economics
15 political Science
14 physical education
1. military science
1. home Science
19 Business
20 Chemistry
21 Botany
22 zoology
23 mathematics
24 Physics
25 Agricultural Botany
24 Chemistry
2. Entomology
2. Economics
29 Extension
30 Gardening
31 plant Pathology
32 Animal husbandry and dairy
33 Engineering
34 Agriculture Science
35 The figures

UPHESC Asst. Professor Recruitment Official Notification

Let us check the official notification of UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment which is available online on the official portal.

  • Go to the official portal of UPHESC recruitment.
  • It takes the online user to the home page.
  • On the following page, click on Related Press note For UPHESC Recruitment 2021.
  • It then opens the following recruitment notification in PDF form.
  • Applicants can download and take a hard copy of the official notification.

Please visit our article: Uttar Pradesh Budget 2021

Apply online for UPHESC 2003 Vacancy Assistant Professor Bharti @ https://uphesc2021.co.in/

See our step-by-step guide to apply online Assistant Professor vacancies are shown below.

  • Applicants go to the official portal uphsec2021.co.in and start applying online for UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment.
  • While applying, the applicant should enter personal information, educational details, address details, caste details etc.
  • Applicants can also avail online payment on the official portal.
  • However, in this example, the official website is not working due to technical issues.
  • We will keep you updated once the website is normal.

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment Online Registration / Application Form 2021

  • We will keep you updated once the web portal is activated and ready for the online application process.
  • To get the latest updates about state and central government schemes, please visit our article.

UPHESC Bharti Assistant Professor Syllabus PDF

Interested applicants can visit the official portal and find the syllabus online subject wise. Applicants then download the PDF of the subject concerned and get detailed information about the syllabus.

Eligibility Criteria for UPHESC 2003 Vacancy Bharti

See the eligibility criteria that an applicant must meet to be eligible for UPHESC 2003 Assistant Professor Bharti.

  • Applicants going to apply for Assistant Professor positions have completed graduation or post graduation in any recognized institute or board related field.
  • In previous courses, the percentage should not be less than 55%.
  • The lower age limit of the applicant should be 18 years and the upper age limit of the applicant should be 62 years.
  • However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation accordingly.
  • Apart from this, the application fee for General / OBC is Rs 2000 and for SC / ST it is Rs 1000.

Please visit our article: UP NRI Portal

Quick Links

UPHESC Official Website

For any query call the helpline number: 9454053283

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 FAQ

What is the qualification for UP Assistant Professor Bharti 2021?

To apply for UP Assistant Professor Bharti, the applicant should have completed at least post graduation.

What is the last date for submission of online application form for UPHESC Asst Professor Vacancies 2021?

The last date for submission of online application form for UP Assistant Professor vacancies is on or before 27 March 2021.

Can applicant candidates avail any age relaxation to apply in UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment?

Yes, applicants who belong to particular categories can avail age relaxation for the respective posts.

Is there any age limit for assistant professor TMT in UP state?

The age of the candidates should not be more than 62 years as on 01.07.2020.

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
934
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
910
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
836
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
730
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });