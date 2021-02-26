UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 | 2003 Vacancy Bharti, subject wise, online application, registration, application form, notification, syllabus pdf @ https://uphesc2021.co.in/age% – Hindi scheme

Full details about UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021, 2003 Vacancy Bharti, Subject Wise, Online Application, Registration, Application Form, Notification, Syllabus PDF @ https://uphesc2021.co.in/

In a recent move, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has announced that it will recruit assistant professors in the state. Under UPHESC Recruitment 2021, the Recruitment Board will fill the 2003 vacant posts in the state. All eligible and interested and interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies at htts: //uphsec2021.co.in. However, all other details like eligibility, age limit, syllabus and other information are available in the official notification. The online application process has started from 25 February 2021 and the last date continues till 27 March 2021.

Interested applicants can directly go to the official portal of UPHESC and apply online for Assistant Recruitment 2021.

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021

This article explains the online process for applying on the official portal for UPHESC Recruitment 2021, 2003 Vacancy Bharti, Subject Wise, Online Application, Registration / Application Form, Notification, Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus PDF.

UPHESC Subject wise allocation of vacant posts

See subject wise allocation of vacancies related to UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021.

SNO Subject wise 1 Hindi 2 Urdu 3 The english 4 Sanskrit 5 Painting 4 vocal music . History . ancient history 4 Geography 10 Psychology 1 1 education 12 visit 13 Civics 14 Economics 15 political Science 14 physical education 1. military science 1. home Science 19 Business 20 Chemistry 21 Botany 22 zoology 23 mathematics 24 Physics 25 Agricultural Botany 24 Chemistry 2. Entomology 2. Economics 29 Extension 30 Gardening 31 plant Pathology 32 Animal husbandry and dairy 33 Engineering 34 Agriculture Science 35 The figures

UPHESC Asst. Professor Recruitment Official Notification

Let us check the official notification of UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment which is available online on the official portal.

Go to the official portal of UPHESC recruitment.

It takes the online user to the home page.

On the following page, click on Related Press note For UPHESC Recruitment 2021.

It then opens the following recruitment notification in PDF form.

Applicants can download and take a hard copy of the official notification.

Apply online for UPHESC 2003 Vacancy Assistant Professor Bharti @ https://uphesc2021.co.in/

See our step-by-step guide to apply online Assistant Professor vacancies are shown below.

Applicants go to the official portal uphsec2021.co.in and start applying online for UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment.

While applying, the applicant should enter personal information, educational details, address details, caste details etc.

Applicants can also avail online payment on the official portal.

However, in this example, the official website is not working due to technical issues.

We will keep you updated once the website is normal.

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment Online Registration / Application Form 2021

We will keep you updated once the web portal is activated and ready for the online application process.

UPHESC Bharti Assistant Professor Syllabus PDF

Interested applicants can visit the official portal and find the syllabus online subject wise. Applicants then download the PDF of the subject concerned and get detailed information about the syllabus.

Eligibility Criteria for UPHESC 2003 Vacancy Bharti

See the eligibility criteria that an applicant must meet to be eligible for UPHESC 2003 Assistant Professor Bharti.

Applicants going to apply for Assistant Professor positions have completed graduation or post graduation in any recognized institute or board related field.

In previous courses, the percentage should not be less than 55%.

The lower age limit of the applicant should be 18 years and the upper age limit of the applicant should be 62 years.

However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation accordingly.

Apart from this, the application fee for General / OBC is Rs 2000 and for SC / ST it is Rs 1000.

UPHESC Official Website

For any query call the helpline number: 9454053283

UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 FAQ