UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 | 2003 Vacancy Bharti, subject wise, online application, registration, application form, notification, syllabus pdf @ https://uphesc2021.co.in/age% – Hindi scheme

Full details about UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021, 2003 Vacancy Bharti, Subject Wise, Online Application, Registration, Application Form, Notification, Syllabus PDF @ https://uphesc2021.co.in/
In a recent move, the Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Services Commission (UPHESC) has announced that it will recruit assistant professors in the state. Under UPHESC Recruitment 2021, the Recruitment Board will fill the 2003 vacant posts in the state. All eligible and interested and interested candidates can apply online for the vacancies at htts: //uphsec2021.co.in. However, all other details like eligibility, age limit, syllabus and other information are available in the official notification. The online application process has started from 25 February 2021 and the last date continues till 27 March 2021.
Interested applicants can directly go to the official portal of UPHESC and apply online for Assistant Recruitment 2021.
UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021
This article explains the online process for applying on the official portal for UPHESC Recruitment 2021, 2003 Vacancy Bharti, Subject Wise, Online Application, Registration / Application Form, Notification, Eligibility Criteria, Syllabus PDF.
UPHESC Subject wise allocation of vacant posts
See subject wise allocation of vacancies related to UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021.
|SNO
|Subject wise
|1
|Hindi
|2
|Urdu
|3
|The english
|4
|Sanskrit
|5
|Painting
|4
|vocal music
|.
|History
|.
|ancient history
|4
|Geography
|10
|Psychology
|1 1
|education
|12
|visit
|13
|Civics
|14
|Economics
|15
|political Science
|14
|physical education
|1.
|military science
|1.
|home Science
|19
|Business
|20
|Chemistry
|21
|Botany
|22
|zoology
|23
|mathematics
|24
|Physics
|25
|Agricultural Botany
|24
|Chemistry
|2.
|Entomology
|2.
|Economics
|29
|Extension
|30
|Gardening
|31
|plant Pathology
|32
|Animal husbandry and dairy
|33
|Engineering
|34
|Agriculture Science
|35
|The figures
UPHESC Asst. Professor Recruitment Official Notification
Let us check the official notification of UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment which is available online on the official portal.
- Go to the official portal of UPHESC recruitment.
- It takes the online user to the home page.
- On the following page, click on Related Press note For UPHESC Recruitment 2021.
- It then opens the following recruitment notification in PDF form.
- Applicants can download and take a hard copy of the official notification.
Apply online for UPHESC 2003 Vacancy Assistant Professor Bharti @ https://uphesc2021.co.in/
See our step-by-step guide to apply online Assistant Professor vacancies are shown below.
- Applicants go to the official portal uphsec2021.co.in and start applying online for UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment.
- While applying, the applicant should enter personal information, educational details, address details, caste details etc.
- Applicants can also avail online payment on the official portal.
- However, in this example, the official website is not working due to technical issues.
- We will keep you updated once the website is normal.
UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment Online Registration / Application Form 2021
- We will keep you updated once the web portal is activated and ready for the online application process.
UPHESC Bharti Assistant Professor Syllabus PDF
Interested applicants can visit the official portal and find the syllabus online subject wise. Applicants then download the PDF of the subject concerned and get detailed information about the syllabus.
Eligibility Criteria for UPHESC 2003 Vacancy Bharti
See the eligibility criteria that an applicant must meet to be eligible for UPHESC 2003 Assistant Professor Bharti.
- Applicants going to apply for Assistant Professor positions have completed graduation or post graduation in any recognized institute or board related field.
- In previous courses, the percentage should not be less than 55%.
- The lower age limit of the applicant should be 18 years and the upper age limit of the applicant should be 62 years.
- However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation accordingly.
- Apart from this, the application fee for General / OBC is Rs 2000 and for SC / ST it is Rs 1000.
Quick Links
UPHESC Official Website
For any query call the helpline number: 9454053283
UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 FAQ
What is the qualification for UP Assistant Professor Bharti 2021?
To apply for UP Assistant Professor Bharti, the applicant should have completed at least post graduation.
What is the last date for submission of online application form for UPHESC Asst Professor Vacancies 2021?
The last date for submission of online application form for UP Assistant Professor vacancies is on or before 27 March 2021.
Can applicant candidates avail any age relaxation to apply in UPHESC Assistant Professor Recruitment?
Yes, applicants who belong to particular categories can avail age relaxation for the respective posts.
Is there any age limit for assistant professor TMT in UP state?
The age of the candidates should not be more than 62 years as on 01.07.2020.