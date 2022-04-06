‘Uplifting’ Wicklow Farmhouse Named Home of the Year

Kate and Shane Byrne say they are “over the moon” that their 150-year-old farmhouse has been declared the 2022 Home of the Year.
Kate and Shane lifted the coveted trophy in this year’s RT One Series finale, which aired on Tuesday night, as the judges declared their Co Wicklow home the winner with a modern extension.
“We are so over the moon and blown away by the reaction at our house. For our farmhouse to make it to the finals, no matter what, is just so incredibly flattering.
“It’s not something we could have ever imagined,” Kate said.
“Our house is a part of our family history and is really a home, not just a home. It is wonderful for the judges to see and recognize that.
