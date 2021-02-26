Uppana producer plans to give Rs 1 crore to Vaishnav and Rs 25 lakh as a gift to Kriti Shetty

Vaishnav tej And Kriti Shetty starrer Open The film is winning the hearts of lovers and has become a money spinner at the box office. Starring by Buchi Babu Sana and starring by Mythri Movie Makers, the film is making a grand collection at the box office. Now as per the latest buzz in the film industry, the makers of Uppana are offering Rs 1 crore to Vaishnav and Rs 25 lakh as a gift to Kriti Shetty, in addition to their remuneration.

Boochi Babu Sana, who made his directorial debut on the basis of Honor Killing, is flooding the Telugu film industry with proposals. He has already signed two film deals with Mythri movie makers, in which the top actors will play the lead roles.

It is also being heard that producer Bachi Babu is going to give a posh house or a car as a gift to Sana.

Meanwhile the young actor Vaishnav Tej is working with Rakul Preet Singh in an upcoming romantic film directed by Krish, while Kriti Shetty is romancing with natural star Nani in Shyam Singa Raoy, who moves fast in Kolkata Has been