Uppena 19 Days Box Office Collection

Uppena Collection: Vaishnav tej And Kriti Shetty Based on Honor Killing, Uparna Techwide is doing a fabulous collection at the box office. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has a pivotal role in the film starring Buchi Babu Sana, and is bankrolled by Mithri Movie Makers. As per businessmen’s report, Uppena has earned Rs 0.29 crore at the box office of both Telugu states – AP and TS on the 19th day.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Breakup of AP TS Collections on Day 19

Nizam: Rs 9 crore

Ceeded: Rs 7 crores

UA: Rs 4.1 crore

Ex: Rs 3.5 crores

West: Rs 1.3 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.5 crore

Krishna: 1.6 crores

Nellore: 0.8 Crore Rupees

Loading...

Uppena’s Day 19 AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.29 Crore Shares (Rs. 0.52 Crore Gross)

Loading...

Nizam: Rs 15.14 crore

Seeded: Rs 7.52 Crore

UA: 8.34 crores

Ex: Rs 4.90 crore

West: Rs 2.55 Crore

Guntur: Rs 2.88 crore

Krishna: 3.06 crores

Nellore: Rs 1.70 crore

Loading...

Total 19 Days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 46.10 crore shares (Rs 75.52 crore gross)

Loading...

Ka + ROI: 2.29 crores

OS: Rs 1.36 crore

Loading...

Total 19 Days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs 49.78 Crore (Rs 80.56 Crore Gross)

Loading...