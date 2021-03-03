ENTERTAINMENT

Uppena 19 Days Box Office Collection

Posted on
Loading...
Uppena 19 Days Box Office Collection
Uppena 19 Days Box Office Collection

Uppena Collection: Vaishnav tej And Kriti Shetty Based on Honor Killing, Uparna Techwide is doing a fabulous collection at the box office. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has a pivotal role in the film starring Buchi Babu Sana, and is bankrolled by Mithri Movie Makers. As per businessmen’s report, Uppena has earned Rs 0.29 crore at the box office of both Telugu states – AP and TS on the 19th day.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Breakup of AP TS Collections on Day 19
Nizam: Rs 9 crore
Ceeded: Rs 7 crores
UA: Rs 4.1 crore
Ex: Rs 3.5 crores
West: Rs 1.3 Crore
Guntur: Rs 1.5 crore
Krishna: 1.6 crores
Nellore: 0.8 Crore Rupees

Loading...

Uppena’s Day 19 AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.29 Crore Shares (Rs. 0.52 Crore Gross)

Loading...

Nizam: Rs 15.14 crore
Seeded: Rs 7.52 Crore
UA: 8.34 crores
Ex: Rs 4.90 crore
West: Rs 2.55 Crore
Guntur: Rs 2.88 crore
Krishna: 3.06 crores
Nellore: Rs 1.70 crore

Loading...

Total 19 Days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 46.10 crore shares (Rs 75.52 crore gross)

Loading...

Ka + ROI: 2.29 crores
OS: Rs 1.36 crore

Loading...

Total 19 Days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs 49.78 Crore (Rs 80.56 Crore Gross)

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
926
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
745
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
717
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
702
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
682
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });