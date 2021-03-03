Uppena 19 Days Box Office Collection

Uppena Collection: Vaishnav tej And Kriti Shetty Based on Honor Killing, Uparna Techwide is doing a fabulous collection at the box office. Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi has a pivotal role in the film starring Buchi Babu Sana, and is bankrolled by Mithri Movie Makers. As per businessmen’s report, Uppena has earned Rs 0.29 crore at the box office of both Telugu states – AP and TS on the 19th day.
Breakup of AP TS Collections on Day 19
Nizam: Rs 9 crore
Ceeded: Rs 7 crores
UA: Rs 4.1 crore
Ex: Rs 3.5 crores
West: Rs 1.3 Crore
Guntur: Rs 1.5 crore
Krishna: 1.6 crores
Nellore: 0.8 Crore Rupees
Uppena’s Day 19 AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.29 Crore Shares (Rs. 0.52 Crore Gross)
Nizam: Rs 15.14 crore
Seeded: Rs 7.52 Crore
UA: 8.34 crores
Ex: Rs 4.90 crore
West: Rs 2.55 Crore
Guntur: Rs 2.88 crore
Krishna: 3.06 crores
Nellore: Rs 1.70 crore
Total 19 Days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 46.10 crore shares (Rs 75.52 crore gross)
Ka + ROI: 2.29 crores
OS: Rs 1.36 crore
Total 19 Days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs 49.78 Crore (Rs 80.56 Crore Gross)