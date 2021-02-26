ENTERTAINMENT

Uppena 2 Week Techwide Collection

Uppena 2 Week Worldwide Collection
Uppena 2 Week Techwide Collection

Uppena Film Box Office Collection: Young actor Vaishnav tej And Kriti Shetty The starrer romantic film Uppena, based on Honor Killing, which hit theaters worldwide on February 12, is making a fabulous collection at the box office and winning the hearts of film lovers. Apart from the lead pair, the film also stars Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi, in a pivotal role, played by Butchi Babu Sana, and bankrolled by Maithri Movie Makers. As per businessmen reports, Vaishnav fast starrer Uppena has earned Rs 47.97 crore at the box office of both Telugu states- AP and TS after a successful 2-week run.

Nizam: Rs 14.05 crore
Seeded: Rs 7.70 Crore
UA: Rs 7.96 crore
Ex: Rs 4.60 Crore
West: Rs 2.70 Crore
Guntur: Rs 2.80 crore
Krishna: Rs 2.90 crore
Nellore: Rs 1.66 crore

Today 2 weeks AP / TS box office collection of Uppena: Rs 44.37 crore shares

ROI: Rs 2.50 crore
Overseas: Rs 1.10 crore

Today 2 Vix Techwide Box Office Uppena Collection: Rs 47.97 Crore

On others, Vaishnav Tej is currently working with Krish for a film in which he is sharing screen space with Rakul Priya Singh.

