Uppena 21 Days Techwide Box Office Collection

Uppena Collection: Vaishnav tej, Kriti Shetty And the romantic film Uppena starring Vijay Sethupathi, based on Honor Killing, starring by Buchi Babu Sana, and bankrolled by Mithri Movie Makers, earned Rs 50.12 crore at the worldwide box office after a successful run of 21 days. Huh. Recently Allu Arjun also saw Uppena and praised Vaishnav Tej’s performance.

Sector-wise division of 21scheduled tribe Day ap ts collection

Nizam: Rs 4 crore

Seeded: Rs 3 crores

UA: Rs 2 crores

Ex: Rs 1.8 Crore

West: Rs 0.7 Crore

Guntur: 0.8 Crore Rupees

Krishna: 1.0 crores

Nellore: 0.6 crores

Total Days of Uppena 21 AP / TS Box Office Collection: 0.14 Crore Shares (0.23 Crore Rupees)

Nizam: Rs 15.25 crore

Seeded: Rs 7.60 crore

UA: 8.39 crores

Ex: Rs 4.95 Crore

West: Rs 2.57 Crore

Guntur: Rs 2.90 crore

Krishna: 3.08 crores

Nellore: Rs 1.71 crore

Total 21 days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 46.45 crore shares (Rs. 76.13 crore gross)

Ka + ROI: Rs.2.30 Crore

OS: Rs 1.37 crore

Total 21 Days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs. 50.12 Cr (Rs. 81.30 Cr gross)

