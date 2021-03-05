Uppena 21 Days Techwide Box Office Collection

Uppena Collection: Vaishnav tej, Kriti Shetty And the romantic film Uppena starring Vijay Sethupathi, based on Honor Killing, starring by Buchi Babu Sana, and bankrolled by Mithri Movie Makers, earned Rs 50.12 crore at the worldwide box office after a successful run of 21 days. Huh. Recently Allu Arjun also saw Uppena and praised Vaishnav Tej’s performance.
Sector-wise division of 21 Day AP TS collection
Nizam: Rs 4 crore
Seeded: Rs 3 crores
UA: Rs 2 crores
Ex: Rs 1.8 Crore
West: Rs 0.7 Crore
Guntur: 0.8 Crore Rupees
Krishna: 1.0 crores
Nellore: 0.6 crores
Total Days of Uppena 21 AP / TS Box Office Collection: 0.14 Crore Shares (0.23 Crore Rupees)
Nizam: Rs 15.25 crore
Seeded: Rs 7.60 crore
UA: 8.39 crores
Ex: Rs 4.95 Crore
West: Rs 2.57 Crore
Guntur: Rs 2.90 crore
Krishna: 3.08 crores
Nellore: Rs 1.71 crore
Total 21 days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 46.45 crore shares (Rs. 76.13 crore gross)
Ka + ROI: Rs.2.30 Crore
OS: Rs 1.37 crore
Total 21 Days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs. 50.12 Cr (Rs. 81.30 Cr gross)