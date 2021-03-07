Uppena 23 Days Techwide Box Office Collection

Uppena Collection: Young heroes Vaishnav tej, Kriti Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi The star romantic film Uppa, starring by Buchi Babu Sana, and supported by Maithri Movie Makers, has grossed Rs 50.36 crore at the worldwide box office after a successful run of 23 days.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Breakup of AP / TS Collection on Day 23 of Uppena TMT:

Nizam: Rs 4 crore

Seeded: Rs 2 Crore

UA: Rs 1.8 crore

Ex: Rs 1.9 Crore

West: Rs 0.8 Crore

Guntur: Rs 1.0 crore

Krishna: 1.2 crores

Nellore: Rs 0.6 crores

Loading...

Uppena’s Total Day 23 AP and Telangana Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.13 crore shares (Rs. 0.22 crore gross)

Nizam: Rs 15.31 crore

Seeded: Rs 7.64 crore

UA: 8.42 crores

Ex: Rs 4.98 Crore

West: Rs 2.58 Crore

Guntur: Rs 2.92 crore

Krishna: Rs 3.10 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.72 crore

Loading...

Total 23 days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 46.67 Cr Shares (Rs. 76.50 Cr Gross)

Ka + ROI: Rs 2.32 Crore

OS: Rs 1.37 crore

Loading...

Total 23 Days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs. 50.36 Cr (82.00 Cr Gross)

Loading...

On the work front, Vaishnav is working in a romantic film with Tej Krish, in which Rakul Preet Singh is the lead lady.

Loading...