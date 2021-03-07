Uppena 23 Days Techwide Box Office Collection

Uppena Collection: Young heroes Vaishnav tej, Kriti Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi The star romantic film Uppa, starring by Buchi Babu Sana, and supported by Maithri Movie Makers, has grossed Rs 50.36 crore at the worldwide box office after a successful run of 23 days.
Breakup of AP / TS Collection on Day 23 of Uppena TMT:
Nizam: Rs 4 crore
Seeded: Rs 2 Crore
UA: Rs 1.8 crore
Ex: Rs 1.9 Crore
West: Rs 0.8 Crore
Guntur: Rs 1.0 crore
Krishna: 1.2 crores
Nellore: Rs 0.6 crores
Uppena’s Total Day 23 AP and Telangana Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.13 crore shares (Rs. 0.22 crore gross)
Nizam: Rs 15.31 crore
Seeded: Rs 7.64 crore
UA: 8.42 crores
Ex: Rs 4.98 Crore
West: Rs 2.58 Crore
Guntur: Rs 2.92 crore
Krishna: Rs 3.10 crore
Nellore: Rs 1.72 crore
Total 23 days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 46.67 Cr Shares (Rs. 76.50 Cr Gross)
Ka + ROI: Rs 2.32 Crore
OS: Rs 1.37 crore
Total 23 Days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs. 50.36 Cr (82.00 Cr Gross)
On the work front, Vaishnav is working in a romantic film with Tej Krish, in which Rakul Preet Singh is the lead lady.