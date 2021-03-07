ENTERTAINMENT

Uppena 23 Days Techwide Box Office Collection

Posted on
Loading...
Uppena 23 Days Worldwide Box Office Collection
Uppena 23 Days Techwide Box Office Collection

Uppena Collection: Young heroes Vaishnav tej, Kriti Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi The star romantic film Uppa, starring by Buchi Babu Sana, and supported by Maithri Movie Makers, has grossed Rs 50.36 crore at the worldwide box office after a successful run of 23 days.

Loading...

Loading...

Loading...

Breakup of AP / TS Collection on Day 23 of Uppena TMT:
Nizam: Rs 4 crore
Seeded: Rs 2 Crore
UA: Rs 1.8 crore
Ex: Rs 1.9 Crore
West: Rs 0.8 Crore
Guntur: Rs 1.0 crore
Krishna: 1.2 crores
Nellore: Rs 0.6 crores

Loading...

Uppena’s Total Day 23 AP and Telangana Box Office Collection: Rs. 0.13 crore shares (Rs. 0.22 crore gross)
Nizam: Rs 15.31 crore
Seeded: Rs 7.64 crore
UA: 8.42 crores
Ex: Rs 4.98 Crore
West: Rs 2.58 Crore
Guntur: Rs 2.92 crore
Krishna: Rs 3.10 crore
Nellore: Rs 1.72 crore

Loading...

Total 23 days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 46.67 Cr Shares (Rs. 76.50 Cr Gross)
Ka + ROI: Rs 2.32 Crore
OS: Rs 1.37 crore

Loading...

Total 23 Days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs. 50.36 Cr (82.00 Cr Gross)

Loading...

On the work front, Vaishnav is working in a romantic film with Tej Krish, in which Rakul Preet Singh is the lead lady.

Loading...
Loading...

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
932
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
857
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
751
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
723
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
710
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
688
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });