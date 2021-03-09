Uppena 25 Days Techwide Box Office Collection

Loading...

Uppena Collection: Vaishnav tej And Kriti Shetty made her debut in the Telugu film industry with the film Uppena, starring by Buchi Babu Sana. The romantic drama also stars Vijay Sethupathi, in a pivotal role, being handled by Mithri movie makers. As per the merchant reports, Vaishnav Tej starrer Uppena shared Rs 50.77 crore at the worldwide box office after a successful run of 25 days.

Vaishnav Tej starrer Uppana breakup of AP / TS collection on 25th day of film:

Nizam: Rs 3 crore

Seeded: Rs 2 Crore

UA: Rs 2 crores

Ex: Rs 2 crores

West: Rs 1 Crore

Guntur: 1.1 crores

Krishna: Rs 1.2 crores

Nellore: Rs 0.6 crores

Uppena’s Total Day 25 AP and TS Box Office Collection: Rs 0.13 Crore Share (Rs 0.24 Crore)

Nizam: Rs 15.41 crore

Seeded: Rs 7.69 crore

UA: 8.48 crores

Ex: Rs 5.03 crore

West: Rs 2.61 Crore

Guntur: 2.95 crores

Krishna: Rs 3.13 crore

Nellore: Rs 1.74 crore

Total 25 days AP / TS Box Office Collection: Rs. 47.04 Cr Shares (Rs. 77.14 Cr Gross)

Ka + ROI: Rs 2.35 Crore

OS: Rs 1.38 crore

Total 25 Days Techwide Box Office Collection: Rs. 50.77 Cr (82.85 Crore gross)

